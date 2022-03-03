RadView Software Ltd. Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting

RadView Software
Rosh Ha’Ain, Israel, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADVIEW SOFTWARE LTD. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING- March 3, 2022

Rosh Ha’ain, Israel, March 3, 2022 RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) today announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on April 14, 2022 at 16:00 (Israel time) at the offices of the Company, 13 Ha’Amal Street, Park Afek, Rosh Ha’Ain, Israel. The record date for the meeting is March 8, 2022.

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

  1. To re-elect Mr. Shai Beilis, Mr. Avi Fried, Mr. Ori Gal and Mr. Assaf Katan and to elect Guy Offer to the Company’s Board of Directors, to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified;

  2. To elect Ms. Tamar Naor as an external director, to hold office for 3 years, commencing from the date of her election;

  3. To set the compensation of the External Directors;

  4. To set the compensation of Mr. Guy Offer, the CEO;

  5. To approve the grant of options to Mr. Assaf Katan;

  6. To approve the renewal of the Company’s directors’ and officers’ liability insurance policy;

  7. To approve the Convertible Loan Agreement of October, 2021 with the Company’s controlling shareholder, Formula Ventures (Holdings) Ltd, and other certain lenders, as amended;

  8. To approve a reverse split of the Company’s ordinary shares at a ratio of 1,000:1, and to effect the corresponding amendments to the Company’s Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association;

  9. To reappoint Kost, Forer, Gabbay, and Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young International Ltd., as the Company’s Independent Auditors, for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022 and for such additional period until the next annual general meeting of shareholders;

  10. To review the Auditor’s Report and the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019.

Proposals No. 1, 5, 6 and 9 are ordinary resolutions, which require the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares. Proposals 2-4, 7 and 8 are special resolutions, which have other majority requirements, as more fully described in the proxy statement.

The presentation to the shareholders of the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 described in Proposal 10 does not involve a vote of the Company’s shareholders.

The Board recommends the approval of each of these proposals.

The presence, in person or by proxy, of at least two shareholders holding at least 33⅓% of the voting rights, will constitute a quorum at the meeting. If within one-half of an hour from the time appointed for the meeting a quorum is not present, the Meeting will be adjourned to the same day in the next week, at the same time and place.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the meeting, RadView will send to its shareholders as of the record date a proxy statement describing the various matters to be voted upon at the meeting, along with a proxy card enabling them to indicate their vote on each matter. Copies of the resolutions to be adopted at the meeting, and the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 will be available to any shareholder entitled to vote at the meeting, at the Company’s offices during regular business hours or upon written request, submitted to the Company. You can contact the Company by phone at (972) 3-915-7745, by facsimile at (972) 3-915-7011 or by email, at Orlyb@radview.com .

About RadView

RadView helps companies perfect their web and mobile applications with the most reliable and flexible performance engineering platform available, for more than 25 years. We address the performance requirements of such applications throughout their product life-cycle, from initial design through development, deployment, and ongoing changes and upgrades.

Visit www.radview.com or call 1-888-RADVIEW.


CONTACT: orlyb@radview.com


