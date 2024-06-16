Raducanu rejects Olympic wildcard but Murray in squad

Emma Raducanu has turned down the chance to play for Great Britain at this summer's Olympics - but two-time gold medallist Andy Murray is set to compete in Paris.

Raducanu, 21, is ranked too low to qualify as she continues to come back from surgery on her wrists and ankle last year.

The 2021 US Open champion was offered one of two places by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) that are reserved for former Grand Slam champions.

"I think she feels this isn’t going to be the right timing for her for this summer," said Iain Bates, head of GB's Olympic tennis team.

Murray, who won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, has been given an ITF place for what could be the final tournament of the 37-year-old's career.

Great Britain's nominations were announced at Queen's Club on Sunday.

The ITF will announce the full entry list for Paris 2024 on 4 July.

Murray said earlier this year he did not expect to "play much past this summer", meaning the Olympic event on the clay of Roland Garros could be his swansong.

Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans are set to join Murray in the men's singles.

Katie Boulter is the only British woman to have qualified by ranking for the Games.

Murray and Dan Evans have also been nominated for the men's doubles.

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will play in the men's doubles by virtue of their world ranking.

Boulter and Heather Watson have been nominated for the women's doubles, as have Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden.

More to follow.