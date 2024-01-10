Radu Dragusin flying in for Tottenham medical as Spurs beat Bayern Munich to January deal

Radu Dragusin is today flying into London ahead of undergoing a medical to finalise his move to Tottenham.

Spurs will pay Genoa around £21.5million for the centre-back plus a further £4.3m in add-ons.

Right-back Djed Spence is set to move the other way and join the Italian club on loan as part of the deal, with Genoa having the option to make his switch permeant for around £8.5m in the summer.

Tottenham have seen off interest from Bayern Munich in Dragusin after the Bundesliga giants tried to hijack their deal with a last-ditch bid.

Napoli had also been chasing Dragusin but he has agreed a move to the Premier League.

Spurs hope to finalise the signing of Dragusin this week so the 21-year-old Romanian can make his debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Dragusin will provide cover for first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Micky van de Ven.

Timo Werner could also make his debut at Old Trafford after finalising his loan move from RB Leipzig last night.

Werner has a point to prove after struggling during his spell at Chelsea.

Dragusin’s move to Tottenham could see Eric Dier complete a dream move to Bayern Munich.

Dier, who is out of contract in the summer, has agreed personal terms with Bayern and they could now push to sign him after missing out on Dragusin.

Bayern have been looking at a number of centre-back options, but reports in Germany claim Dier is becoming their first-choice option as he could be secured for just £3.5m.

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is attracting interest from Fiorentina and is another player who could leave Spurs this month.

The 22-year-old has struggled since moving to Spurs in 2021 and he has previously been sent on loan to Sevilla and Valencia. Gil has featured more regularly this season under Ange Postecoglou and has made nine appearances this season.

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son is away at the Asian Cup with South Korea, but Gil’s hopes of more action have been hit by the arrival of Werner.