Radu Dragusin agent confirms Tottenham contact but £25m defender 'doesn't want to leave Genoa'

The agent of Tottenham target Radu Dragusin has revealed the defender does not plan on leaving Genoa during the January transfer window.

Contact between Spurs and the Serie A club, as reported by Standard Sport, has been confirmed by Florin Manea along with interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, the Romanian has no intention of accepting a lucrative pay day in the Middle East with his agent recently stating that only a top European club can interest him this month.

Dragusin, 21, would be happy seeing out the season with Genoa, who sit 12th and six points clear of the relegation zone on their first season back in the Italian top flight.

“He does not think about money, but about prospects for growth and the team he can play for," he told Play TV via Football Italia.

"We were contacted by Saudi Pro League clubs, but he did not even want to listen to their proposals.

“Personally, I have not been contacted by Napoli, Roma or AC Milan.

"In any case, Radu is not thinking about leaving Genoa mid-season, it would be like leaving some unfinished business for him.

“I have had contact with clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham and others, but at this moment he does not want to leave.”

Despite those comments, Manea admitted that he and Dragusin would at least hear out the offer of a transfer in January, amid rumours that personal terms had already been agreed with Tottenham.

"If Genoa talk to someone and reach an agreement, we will listen to their proposal," he added. "I don’t know exactly what ideas the club has and what formula they would eventually consider for his sale."

Tottenham hope to seal a deal for Dragusin for under his current club's £25million asking price after being put off by Nice's demands for Jean-Clair Todibo.