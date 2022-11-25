Radon levels to be tested in schools across P.E.I.

Radon detectors like these can be used to test radon levels in buildings. Twelve detectors will be placed in every Island school. (Carolyn Ray/CBC - image credit)

Prince Edward Island's Public Schools Branch is working in collaboration with Health Canada on a plan to test radon levels in school, PSB officials said.

Radon is an invisible, odourless radioactive gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock.

Testing for all schools on the Island will be done over a three-year period, officials said. The testing will begin in the first 20 schools at the end of November.

Twelve detectors will be placed in the schools for at least 91 days, and then sent to a lab for analysis.

A representative from the Public Schools Branch said radon testing has been done in the past. This re-testing is part of proactive measures to ensure all staff and students are learning in a healthy and safe environment.

The detectors do not pose any risk to people's health, and are only there to collect data, PSB officials said. Once testing is done, results will be analyzed. If there is any necessary work that arises from the test results, it will be completed.