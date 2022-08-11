Radojevic Swim Expands Into Bigger Warehouse In Preparation for 2023 Growth of Its 8-Figure Business

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Radojevic Swim, the swimwear line that in 2022 has sold more than 100,000 orders, has announced that it will be expanding into a larger warehouse in Torrance, California, in September 2022. With the move, the company aims to double its eight-figure sales in 2023.

The expansion of Radojevic Swim coincides with the company's upcoming 2023 launch of its new resort wear collection. Radojevic Swim built its reputation in the swimwear industry based on its signature piece, the single bikini top that can be worn more than ten different ways. The company will soon be providing vacationers with the only "shop stop" needed before going on a vacation, one where they can buy every outfit they will need on their trips. The Founder and CEO of Radojevic Swim, Mae Radojevic, reveals that her company will be offering beach cover-ups as well as casual and elegant outfits that are meant to be worn around vacation resorts.

"We are moving into a larger warehouse to accommodate the increase in customers we anticipate having in the coming months due to the 2023 release of our new resort wear collection," says Mae Radojevic, the Founder and CEO of Radojevic Swim. "With the potential for our average order value to increase by at least 75%, we foresaw the need to relocate Radojevic Swim into a warehouse with significantly more square footage. My team and I are very excited about this next stage in our company's development."

The company states that it owes its rapid growth to four primary factors: its successful brand messaging, a loyal customer base, a positive work environment, and innovation.

"We have been very successful at sharing our message of self-confidence and empowerment on social media, especially TikTok and Instagram, where our followers reward us by sharing our posts on their own pages," says Radojevic Swim. "We have also established an enthusiastic customer base through our commitment to excellent customer service, including free inclusions in our orders and continued dedication to customers even after orders have been completed."

Ms. Radojevic adds that her employees have been key to the company's growth and expansion into the new warehouse. "By prioritizing a positive, motivational work environment, one where everyone feels valued and receives continuing education, we have pulled together to optimize Radojevic Swim and achieve our goals," she says.

The company states that it is always pushing the limits of swimwear and resort wear, seeking to lead both industries with its creativity and love of comfortable, stylish designs and soft fabrics. "All of this has led us to where we are today: the expansion into our larger warehouse, a true accomplishment for the Radojevic Swim team."

As the warehouse expansion and resort wear launch approach, Radojevic Swim asks that its customers continue to embody its commitment to self-confidence and empowerment. "We want all women to be able to look in the mirror and love who they see," the company states. "Beauty is not found in the shape of a body or the size of it but in the confidence you have to dare to feel gorgeous."

Radojevic Swim aims to continue being innovative while bringing customers flattering designs, including launching new colors and decorations of its best-selling bikini top that can be worn in more than 10 different ways. Founded by entrepreneur Mae Radojevic when she was just seventeen, the company is leading the swimwear industry with its luxury and practical swimwear, made from materials sourced from Italy, while still keeping affordable prices.

