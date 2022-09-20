Radix Demonstrates Digital Transformation Expertise at Rio Oil & Gas 2022

Radix Engineering & Software
Radix Engineering &amp; Software
Radix Engineering & Software

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Engineering will be exhibiting and presenting solutions for industrial digitalization at Rio Oil & Gas, September 26-29, 2022 in Booth 21, Pavilion 4. Radix’ consulting services combines traditional engineering and digital solutions to meet current and future energy challenges.

Radix Congress Presentations

Radix will provide five presentations at the Rio Oil & Gas Congress:

  • “Technical and economic feasibility study for digitalization and PoB (People On Board) reduction on an offshore asset” by Anderson Carvalho, Automation Engineer at Radix.

  • “Benefits from the use of integrated simulators in the commissioning and operation activities of a FPSO” by Jose Ramos, Technical Leader at Radix.

  • “Benefits of a centralized system for managing an FPSO’s assets” by Ricardo Scheid, Project Manager at Radix.

  • “Benefits of data governance and abnormal condition models for asset management” by Mark Roose, Project Manager at Radix.

  • “Artificial Intelligence – the Digital Revolution in Oil & Gas” by Geraldo Rochocz, CTO and Founder Partner at Radix.

Academic Competition

The show will host a student competition for young people in the Engineering and Technology areas, to stimulate interest and participation in the O&G field and recognize excellence. The Competition is co-sponsored by the Brazilian Oil & Gas Institute (IBP) and Petrobras, with Radix organizing. This project also has technical support from SBM Offshore and Shell Brazil. In addition of a cash prize, the winning team will have the opportunity to do an internship with Radix.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software (www.radixeng.com) is a privately held, global engineering, software, and Industrial ET/OT/ IT Consulting company. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial (O&G, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage) and non-industrial (Transportation, Education, Health Care, Financial, Entertainment) customers. Radix’ North American headquarters is in Houston, TX, with offices also in Atlanta, GA. The global HQ is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with offices also in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 20 countries worldwide.

For more information contact:

Company Contact:

Ana Mastrangelo ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com
Radix Engineering (832) 377-9601

Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com or Rebecca.stevens.ext@radixeng.com
Virtual Marketing (713) 444-6860


