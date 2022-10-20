Radisson reports several high-grade intercepts above 15 g/t Au from expansion drilling along Trend #1 at the O’Brien gold project

·8 min read
Figure 1

O’Brien gold project, longitudinal section looking North – High-grade gold intercepts within and outside the 2019 resource estimate outline
Figure 2

Current resources area – longitudinal section looking North – Selected high-grade gold intercepts from current release
Figure 3

Summary of results published to date
Figure 4

O'Brien Gold Project: Trend #1 cross section
Figure 5

Visible Gold in holes OB-21-310, OB-21-303W1, OB-21-303W2
ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the 127,600 m exploration drill program completed this summer at its 100% owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (see location map 1 and location map 2), halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada.

Key highlights

Significant intercepts from resource expansion drilling along high-grade trend #1

  • 18.76 g/t Au over 3.10 m including 52.50 g/t Au over 0.90 m (OB-21-269)

  • 18.45 g/t Au over 2.20 m including 43.00 g/t Au over 0.90 m and;

  • 11.58 g/t Au over 2.00 m including 21.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m (OB-21-265)

  • 16.45 g/t Au over 2.00 m including 26.90 g/t Au over 1.00 m (OB-21-262)

  • 15.31 g/t Au over 2.00 m including 26.30 g/t Au over 1.00 m (OB-21-307)

Current resources along trend #1 are limited down to a vertical depth of approximately 600 m. Drilling completed during this campaign expanded high-grade gold mineralization 350 m below current resources down to 950 m vertical depth. Results have been obtained over a strike length of 100 m, including amongst others 66.70 g/t Au over 4.70 m, 34.71 g/t Au over 3.00 m, 24.22 g/t Au over 3.00 m and 19.43 g/t Au over 3.40 m.

Results are pending for 10 additional directional drill holes (5,000 m) along trend #2 with visible gold showings in 6 of those holes.

Over the last months, our team has been focused at executing the 127,600 m drill campaign completed this summer. The main objective of the program was to expand the footprint of the O’Brien gold deposit in a 1.2 km corridor located east of the richest mine by grade in Quebec. This corridor represents less than 25% of the prolific package owned by Radisson along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break and results have been impressive with 152 intercepts grading over 5 g/t Au within 246 holes published. Results from the 42,200 metres drilled along Trend #1 have been spectacular with 60 intercepts over 5 g/t Au, including 27 intercepts over 10 g/t Au within 77 drill holes. High-grade gold mineralization has now been expanded by more than 350 m below current resources along Trend #1.

Our team is now focused on incorporating the drill program and historical results into our geological model. We expect Trend #1 and Trend #2 expansion drilling to contribute significantly to the resource estimate update targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2023.” Commented Denis Lachance, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

Figure 1. O’Brien gold project, longitudinal section looking North – High-grade gold intercepts within and outside the 2019 resource estimate outline

Figure 2. Current resources area – longitudinal section looking North – Selected high-grade gold intercepts from current release


Figure 3. Summary of results published to date

Sector / Trend

Published
results
(m)

# holes published

Number of published intercepts grading,

# holes
published

# holes
with
VG

% holes
with VG

>3 g/t
Au

>5 g/t
Au

>10 g/t
Au

>15 g/t
Au

>20 g/t
Au

>25 g/t
Au

O'Brien West

5,700

11

1

9

%

5

3

1

1

1

1

Trend #0

18,200

37

21

57

%

27

17

8

4

4

4

Trend #1

42,200

77

41

53

%

74

60

27

15

8

7

Trend #2

33,200

51

25

49

%

51

40

15

9

5

4

Trend #3

16,200

40

18

45

%

30

20

11

6

3

1

Trend #4

8,500

19

10

53

%

11

8

2

1

1

1

Kewagama East & Other

3,600

11

1

9

%

4

4

2

1

1

1

Total

127,600

246

117

48

%

202

152

66

37

23

19


Drill results summary table

Hole

Zone

From (m)

To (m)

Core Length (m)

Au (g/t) - Uncut

OB-21-248

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

414.30

416.30

2.00

5.20

OB-21-257

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

185.00

187.00

2.00

4.18

 

AND

283.00

285.30

2.30

3.84

 

AND

338.40

343.70

5.30

3.48

 

Including

341.10

342.20

1.10

5.00

OB-21-262

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

15.00

17.00

2.00

16.45

 

Including

15.00

16.00

1.00

26.90

OB-21-263

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.50

13.50

2.00

4.80

 

Including

11.50

12.50

1.00

9.56

OB-21-265

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

206.00

208.20

2.20

18.45

 

Including

206.70

207.60

0.90

43.00

 

AND

277.00

279.00

2.00

11.58

 

Including

278.00

279.00

1.00

21.40

OB-21-269

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

627.70

631.10

3.40

3.98

 

Including

629.45

631.10

1.65

5.36

 

AND

633.00

636.00

3.00

3.50

 

Including

635.10

636.00

0.90

5.89

 

AND

639.40

642.50

3.10

18.76

 

Including

641.60

642.50

0.90

52.50

OB-21-280

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

618.00

620.00

2.00

10.82

 

Including

618.00

619.00

1.00

21.60

OB-21-303W1

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

989.60

991.50

1.90

5.42

 

Including

990.40

991.50

1.10

8.30

OB-21-303W2

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

975.00

977.60

2.60

3.54

OB-21-303W3

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

659.00

661.00

2.00

12.04

 

Including

660.00

661.00

1.00

23.40

 

AND

990.00

992.00

2.00

5.20

 

Including

991.00

992.00

1.00

8.15

OB-21-307

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

553.50

555.50

2.00

15.31

 

Including

554.50

555.50

1.00

26.30

OB-21-310

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

262.50

265.00

2.50

5.43

 

Including

262.50

264.00

1.50

9.03

OB-22-268

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

539.00

541.00

2.00

3.89

 

Including

539.00

540.00

1.00

6.62

OB-22-304W1

Trend #0

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,025.00

1,027.00

2.00

3.52

 

Including

1,025.00

1,025.85

0.85

8.25

OB-22-304W2

Trend #1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,042.30

1,046.30

4.00

4.91

 

Including

1,045.30

1,046.30

1.00

13.60

  1. True widths estimated at 70% to 80% of core length.

  2. For a full listing of drill results from current drilling program click here.

Breakdown of drilling completed and pending results

Sector / Trend

Planned
drilling (m)

Drilled - Results published

Drilled - Results pending

metres

# holes

# holes
(with VG)

metres

# holes

# holes
(with VG)

O'Brien West

5,700

5,700

11

1

0

0

0

Trend #0

18,200

18,200

37

21

0

0

0

Trend #1

42,200

42,200

77

41

0

0

0

Trend #2

33,200

28,200

51

25

5,000

10

4

Trend #3

16,200

16,200

40

18

0

0

0

Trend #4

8,500

8,500

19

10

0

0

0

Kewagama East / Other

3,600

3,600

11

1

0

0

0

Total

127,600

122,600

246

117

5,000

10

4


127,600 m of drilling completed to date with assays pending for approx. 5,000 m

This release represents approximately 12,862 m of drilling in 27 drill holes. Released results to date represent approximately 94% of the 127,600 m drilled during the campaign. As of October 15, the company remains well funded with approximately $2.5 m in cash.

Figure 4. O'Brien Gold Project: Trend #1 cross section

Figure 5. Visible Gold in holes OB-21-310, OB-21-303W1, OB-21-303W2

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t Au Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Vivien Janvier, P.Geo., Ph.D., Director, Geology for Radisson mining resources Inc. is the qualified person pursuant to the requirements of NI 43-101. Vivien Janvier has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

Radisson mining resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Denis V. Lachance
Chairman, Interim President and CEO
819-806-3340
dlachance@radissonmining.com

Hubert Parent-Bouchard
Chief Financial Officer
819-763-9969
hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O’Brien project and generally, the above “About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s endeavours to develop the O’Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa6ebb4d-888a-4c30-8551-1b3ad205f03a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35c80321-9abf-4398-8776-faaa4d984dd7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3deb2454-f2ca-4544-ad36-3fb073eab652
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/471dd969-9bb5-4f75-8cf9-ebf810323c89
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73c765da-dff9-41ad-ab76-b5d90defbdf9


