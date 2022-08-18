Lobby at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Radisson Hotel Group announces the introduction of its first Radisson Collection hotel in Istanbul with the re-branding of the previously known Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul

Radisson Hotel Group announces the transformation and re-opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul as a Radisson Collection hotel, following an extensive renovation. Located in one of the city’s prime residential and commercial districts, Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul will be the Group’s second Radisson Collection property in Turkey and the first in Istanbul. The opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul follows the successful opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum this past summer.





Vadistanbul is a modern and dynamic residential area of wider Istanbul, nestled on the foothills of Vadistanbul Park which includes the Ataturk Arboretum, Belgrade Forest, and Göktürk Ponds National Park. Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul is situated on a main boulevard in Vadistanbul which will be home to the shopping mall with 270 retail shops and offices for 20,000 people. The hotel is located opposite the Turk Telecom Area, one of Istanbul’s major sports arenas, near the key business district of Maslak, and 30km from Istanbul’s new airport.





Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul features 193 stylish rooms and suites in a relaxing atmosphere with the choice of either city or forest views and a relaxed urban vibe. The rooms offer a relaxing atmosphere, a stylish design, and thoughtful amenities like the Nespresso machine, personal device streaming to the TV, as well as the exclusive Radisson Collection bathroom amenities. The property transformation was aimed at improving the facilities and maximizing guest satisfaction by offering exceptional service. Upon entering the hotel, guests will be introduced to a modern design in the lobby area while guestrooms offer upscale, modern comfort. Photographs taken by local artists add a styling element that celebrates the character of the destination. The all-day-dining restaurant serves international delights made with local products, while in Vadi Bistro guests are guaranteed to experience the vibrant pulse of city life in Turkey.

The hotel offers a fully equipped gym with stunning forest views. The hotel’s partner spa, Valley Club & Spa stretches across more than 2,330m2 and includes a heated pool, a Turkish bath, a steam bath, a hammam, and a sauna with five treatment rooms for a selection of massages and treatments.





Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Senior Vice President Central, Eastern Europe, Russia & Turkey says: "We are delighted to announce the Group’s second Radisson Collection property in Turkey and the first in Istanbul with the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul and introduce our Radisson Collection brand to Istanbul. The hotel’s strong service standards and our global expertise will bring additional value to its guests looking to travel to Istanbul and enjoy the city’s prime location. And we proud to reinforce our presence in Istanbul as the largest brand and with an ambition to become the largest operator in the city."

The meeting facilities at the hotel include a 1,000m2 ballroom and more than 300m2 of meeting rooms and boardroom space. The hotel is able to host unforgettable events for both business and leisure from 2 up to 900 guests in its seven flexible, state-of-the-art meeting rooms and one ballroom fully equipped with the latest technology and natural daylight.





Nihan Sicakkanli, General Manager of Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul says: "We are proud of our association with Radisson Hotel Group, which has the right selection of brands to fit our requirements. We look forward to hosting guests under the Radisson Collection brand at this iconic, newly transformed property and welcoming them to the exceptional and deliver globally recognized experiences with a local touch."

Radisson Hotel Group's highest priority remains the health and safety of its guests and employees. Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols developed in partnership with SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, which are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

