Radisson Hotel Group announces the introduction of its first Radisson Collection hotel in Istanbul with the re-branding of the previously known Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul

Radisson Hospitality Belgium BV/SRL
·6 min read

Lobby at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Lobby at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul
Lobby at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Room at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Room at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul
Room at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Restaurant at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Restaurant at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul
Restaurant at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Indoor Pool at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Indoor Pool at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul
Indoor Pool at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Board Room at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Board Room at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul
Board Room at Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul

Radisson Hotel Group announces the introduction of its first Radisson Collection hotel in Istanbul with the re-branding of the previously known Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul

Radisson Hotel Group announces the transformation and re-opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Vadistanbul as a Radisson Collection hotel, following an extensive renovation. Located in one of the city’s prime residential and commercial districts, Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul will be the Group’s second Radisson Collection property in Turkey and the first in Istanbul. The opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul follows the successful opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum this past summer.


Vadistanbul is a modern and dynamic residential area of wider Istanbul, nestled on the foothills of Vadistanbul Park which includes the Ataturk Arboretum, Belgrade Forest, and Göktürk Ponds National Park. Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul is situated on a main boulevard in Vadistanbul which will be home to the shopping mall with 270 retail shops and offices for 20,000 people. The hotel is located opposite the Turk Telecom Area, one of Istanbul’s major sports arenas, near the key business district of Maslak, and 30km from Istanbul’s new airport.


Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul features 193 stylish rooms and suites in a relaxing atmosphere with the choice of either city or forest views and a relaxed urban vibe. The rooms offer a relaxing atmosphere, a stylish design, and thoughtful amenities like the Nespresso machine, personal device streaming to the TV, as well as the exclusive Radisson Collection bathroom amenities. The property transformation was aimed at improving the facilities and maximizing guest satisfaction by offering exceptional service. Upon entering the hotel, guests will be introduced to a modern design in the lobby area while guestrooms offer upscale, modern comfort. Photographs taken by local artists add a styling element that celebrates the character of the destination. The all-day-dining restaurant serves international delights made with local products, while in Vadi Bistro guests are guaranteed to experience the vibrant pulse of city life in Turkey.


The hotel offers a fully equipped gym with stunning forest views. The hotel’s partner spa, Valley Club & Spa stretches across more than 2,330m2 and includes a heated pool, a Turkish bath, a steam bath, a hammam, and a sauna with five treatment rooms for a selection of massages and treatments.


Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Senior Vice President Central, Eastern Europe, Russia & Turkey says: "We are delighted to announce the Group’s second Radisson Collection property in Turkey and the first in Istanbul with the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul and introduce our Radisson Collection brand to Istanbul. The hotel’s strong service standards and our global expertise will bring additional value to its guests looking to travel to Istanbul and enjoy the city’s prime location. And we proud to reinforce our presence in Istanbul as the largest brand and with an ambition to become the largest operator in the city."

The meeting facilities at the hotel include a 1,000m2 ballroom and more than 300m2 of meeting rooms and boardroom space. The hotel is able to host unforgettable events for both business and leisure from 2 up to 900 guests in its seven flexible, state-of-the-art meeting rooms and one ballroom fully equipped with the latest technology and natural daylight.


Nihan Sicakkanli, General Manager of Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul says: "We are proud of our association with Radisson Hotel Group, which has the right selection of brands to fit our requirements. We look forward to hosting guests under the Radisson Collection brand at this iconic, newly transformed property and welcoming them to the exceptional and deliver globally recognized experiences with a local touch."

Radisson Hotel Group's highest priority remains the health and safety of its guests and employees. Radisson Collection Hotel, Vadistanbul is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols developed in partnership with SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, which are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. 

***

MEDIA CONTACTS

YEŞİM DOĞUKAN, Area PR & Communications Manager, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Radisson Hotel Group
yesim.dogukan@radissonhotels.com

SOPHIE CLARKE, Global Director of Social Media & Consumer PR, Radisson Hotel Group
sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON COLLECTION

Radisson Collection is a luxury lifestyle collection of iconic properties located in unique locations. While the character of each Radisson Collection hotel feels authentic to its location, all of them offer the ultimate template for contemporary living – united by bespoke design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability. Designed for guests and locals alike, each Radisson Collection hotel is defined by the guests who visit them. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Collection by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Collection is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Collection on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,700 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 640 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. 
  
Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members. 
  
More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Attachments


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.