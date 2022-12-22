Radiotherapy is underfunded and ‘services at the point of collapse’, MPs tell Rishi Sunak

Radiotherapy receives around five per cent of the overall cancer budget but is needed by around half of all patients - PA

Radiotherapy is underfunded compared to other countries and must be given a boost to help clear the cancer backlog, MPs have urged Rishi Sunak.

34 parliamentarians from across the political spectrum have written to Mr Sunak insisting a fresh injection of cash is needed as services are “at the point of collapse”.

Radiotherapy currently receives around five per cent of the overall cancer budget, despite being a treatment needed by around half of all patients.

This means that only 27 per cent of cancer sufferers currently receive radiotherapy, and machines being expensive to replace mean some trusts have had to use equipment beyond its 10-year lifespan.

Charities and campaigners have argued it is one of the more cost-effective forms of treatment, typically costing between £3,000 and £7,000 per patient.

Record numbers of cancer patients are facing waits of more than two months to start treatment despite urgent referrals, while almost 8,900 more have died than expected since the start of the pandemic.

The MPs’ letter reads: “There is a significant backlog in cancer care and waiting times for cancer treatment are at record highs. This is impacting all our constituents.

‘Workforce on their knees’

“With international research warning that every four weeks of treatment delay reduces survival for cancer patients by an average of 10 per cent, we must expand cancer treatment capacity to bring down waiting times and prevent unnecessary cancer deaths.

“Radiotherapy has been misunderstood and underfunded, receiving just five per cent of the cancer budget… The radiotherapy workforce is on their knees and services are at the point of collapse. The Government must recognise the potential of radiotherapy and invest in this high-tech, cost-effective cancer treatment in order to reverse the crisis in cancer care.”

The charity Radiotherapy UK, which is currently coordinating the Catch Up With Cancer campaign, noted radiotherapy was “used far less frequently compared to other countries” in the UK.

Story continues

In a major study, researchers at the International Atomic Energy Agency found that Belgium, the Netherlands and Nordic countries were best equipped to meet radiotherapy demand, with western European countries faring less well.

‘Urgent wake-up call’

Tim Farron, the former Liberal Democrat leader and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Radiotherapy, said he hoped the cross-party support would act as an “urgent wake-up call” to Mr Sunak to tackle “the most time-pressing health crisis we currently face”.

Professor Pat Price, the chairman of Radiotherapy UK, said: “It has been nearly a year since the ‘war on cancer’ has been declared by the Government, yet sadly it feels like the national cancer emergency has completely fallen off the agenda.

“Shockingly, the treatment waiting times are worse than they’ve ever been, and there is no plan in sight to fix this. I hope the Prime Minister understands the urgency and severity of the crisis, and meets with myself and politicians in the new year.”