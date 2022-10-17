Radioactive Waste Discovered at Missouri Elementary School: 'I Was Heartbroken,' Says Parent

Radioactive waste was found at a Missouri elementary school, according to a newly released report.

The shocking data — collected at Jana Elementary School in Florissant on Aug. 15 — was revealed in a report released by Boston Chemical Data Corp. earlier this month.

The school is located in the flood plain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated by waste from nuclear bombs that were manufactured during World War II, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Associated Press reported that waste was dumped at sites near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, which is next to the creek.

Radioactive materials detected in the kindergarten play area were "more than 22 times" higher than the expected level, and were "more than 12 times" higher than expected in the soil by the school's basketball courts, per the report.

Levels of "radioactive isotope lead-210, polonium, radium and other toxins" were also found in samples taken from the library, kitchen, ventilation system, and classroom surfaces, according to the report.

Boston Chemical said in the report that "a significant remedial program will be required to bring conditions at the school in line with expectation."

"I was heartbroken," Ashley Bernaugh, the president of Jana's parent-teacher association who also has a son who attends the school, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.



"It sounds so cliché, but it takes your breath from you," added Bernaugh.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers first found contamination within 300 feet of the school during testing in 2018, but did not test inside the school or on the ground immediately surrounding the building, per the report.

Over the summer, a request parents made to the school board for additional testing was denied, Bernaugh told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Still, in August families received notice that another study would occur.

In the report, Boston Chemical did not state who funded the study.

Christen Commuso, who works with the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, told NBC affiliate KSDK that deadly diseases such as "leukemia, bone cancer, lung cancers" and more could result from contact with the toxic chemicals.

The Hazelwood School District said in a statement Friday that it is "aware of the report" and that the Board of Education will consult with attorneys and experts "to determine next steps."

"Safety is always our top priority," the district said, "and we are actively discussing the implications of the findings."

The report will be discussed Tuesday during a Hazelwood School Board session that will be closed to the public, board president Betsy Rachel said, per the Post-Dispatch.

Bernaugh said she and others in the community are "100% committed" to holding the school accountable for getting the issue "cleaned up immediately," according to KSDK.