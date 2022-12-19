‘Radioactive resort’ — called Radium Hot Springs — lists in New Mexico. Take a look

It’s not every day that a once-considered “sacred place” lands on the real estate market — but then again this particular New Mexico property isn’t your average, run-of-the-mill property.

Property grounds

The vast property, which is listed for $2.499 million in Las Cruces, was called “Radium Hot Springs,” according to an article on the former resort, and has quite the backstory.

Old photo of hotel

“The history of Radium Springs, the hottest, strongest natural radium springs in the world, dates back to the time when Indian tribes made pilgrimages here,” the article says.

Article

“The Springs became a sacred place, and no horseman was allowed to ride within a mile of the steaming waters. Even Geronimo, the famous Apache Chief, used to make his camp nearby, so he and his warriors could bathe in the revitalizing waters. Early Spanish settlers also used the Springs to rejuvenate themselves from the rigors of the New World, and later, soldiers from Fort Selden once again ‘discovered’ the beneficial powers of the Radium Springs.”

Property grounds

According to the listing on Zillow.com, the Union Pacific Railroad Company built the property in 1930 for travelers. Features include:

Property grounds

Main building with 15 bedrooms

Mineral hot springs (60 acre feet of hot water)

10 acre feet of cold water

14 acres of land

Three hot water wells

One cold well

Two outdoor pools

Interior

The property was featured on Friday Night Zillow, a social media segment that highlights unique properties on the real estate market, which is run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis.

Interior

“Kicking off an EPIC #FridayNightZillow, exclusively tonight on Mastodon, with a RADIOACTIVE RESORT in New Mexico!” Dennis said on the social media platform. “Boasting ‘the hottest, strongest natural radium springs IN THE WORLD,’ the Radium Hot Springs resort features tons of history, a Billy the Kid connection, gorgeous scenery, and well, radium!”

Interior

Las Cruces is about 50 miles northwest of El Paso, Texas.

Old photo

Home for sale in California has Zillow Gone Wild puzzled. ‘Wait, is this a trailer?!’

Does this penthouse for sale in Texas have kinky or elegant features? Take a look