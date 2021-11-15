Radio station off air after generator dies. Fresno operator blames KNP Complex Fire

A Fresno radio station is off the air after the generator powering its mountain transmitter died, blamed on the lasting effects of the KNP Complex Fire.

According to a Facebook post from John Ostlund, the president of One-Putt Broadcasting, New Rock 104.1 FM went off the air late Saturday night.

In the post, Ostlund says that due to damage done by the KNP Complex Fire, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has not been able to restore power to Eshon Point where the transmitter is located. According to Ostlund, four radio stations and two major tower structures were destroyed at Eshon Point and the remaining stations with transmitters there have been using generators to run.

“Late yesterday, the New Rock 104.1 generator after 42 days of brutal service, gave up the ghost and we are off the air,” Ostlund wrote Sunday.

The station is still broadcasting online at the New Rock 104.1 website.