Radio host Dan Patrick: 'I don't think Caitlin Clark is one of the 12 best players right now'

Another day, another discussion about Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark.

This one concerns her not being named to the U.S. women's basketball team that will strive for an eighth consecutive gold medal next month in Paris.

Radio host Dan Patrick had the latest take about what he believes is the criteria for selecting the Olympic team, which the U.S. Olympic Selection Committee has never explicitly said what they are looking for in the 12 women who are actually picked.

"I don't think Caitlin Clark is one of the 12 best players right now," Patrick said. "If you want to have Caitlin on the roster then who are you taking off? And how do you tell that person, 'Hey we want to have the popular girl on?' … If anyone has a gripe being snubbed it's Arike Ogunbowale."

Ogunbowale, a sixth-year guard for the Dallas Wings and three-time WNBA All-Star, is averaging a career-high 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 steals per game this season.

Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds for the 3-10 Fever. Clark was held to 10 points in an 89-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

