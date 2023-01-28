Radio Frequency Components Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 30.68 Billion By 2022, at a CAGR Of 14.2% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific was the biggest regional market in 2022, with 32.38% of the market and the fastest growth rate of 16.4% over the period of the forecast.

Farmington, Jan. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Radio Frequency Components Market Size Was Valued At USD 30.68 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand at a CAGR Of 14.2% From 2023 To 2030. Because of the constant change from 2G and 3G to 4G/LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro, and 5G, mobile handset technology is always getting better and more advanced. This makes it more important than ever for mobile devices to use as little power as possible and cover as much of the spectrum as possible. This is likely to make more RF (radio frequency) parts needed in the coming years.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Radio Frequency Components  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In Oct 2019, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. of Japan had a deal with Facebook to develop an RF module for Facebook's Terragraph gigabit wireless technology solution.

  • In Sep 2019, Qualcomm bought RF360 to grow its business of radio frequency parts.

  • In Oct 2019, NXP launched a radio frequency power multi-chip module (MCM) portfolio to help 5G base stations with MIMO active antenna systems.

Segment Analysis:

Product Insights

Based on the type of product, the segment has been split into duplexers, filter power amplifiers, antenna switches, modulators, and demodulators. In 2022, power amplifiers made up 34.05% of the market. In the time frame given, it is also expected to grow a lot. In the next year, the segment will grow because more power amplifiers will be used in GSM, radar HDTV, LTE point-to-point microwave, and 5G signal amplification, among other things.

Application Insights

The market has been divided into three groups based on how they are used: consumer electronics for cars, the military, and wireless communication. In the whole market in 2022, consumer electronics made up 64.71 percent. The segment is also expected to grow a lot during the expected time frame. This might be because people have more money to spend on electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart wearable notebooks, and smart home accessories. Demand for consumer electronics is also being driven by the widespread use of IoT technologies and technical innovations like the addition of AI features (like voice control and recognition) to set-top boxes and TVs.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific was the biggest regional market in 2022, with 32.38% of the market and the fastest growth rate of 16.4% over the period of the forecast. The growth can be explained by the fact that Radio Frequency parts are being used in more and more consumer electronics. More and more devices, like cell phones, tablets, laptops, notebooks, and so on, use power amplifiers and duplexers. You can change the frequency by using the radio frequency parts. The radio frequency down converter turns the radio signal into a baseband signal that works with GSM.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248454/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022

USD 30.68 Billion

By Product

Filters, Duplexer, Power Amplifiers, Antenna Switches, Modulators & Demodulators, Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics, Mobile Phones, Automotive, Military, Wireless Communication, Others

By Companies 

Broadcom, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, International Quantum Epitaxy Plc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Limited, Texas Instruments, Inc., TDK Corporation

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

In developing countries, low-end smartphones are becoming more and more popular, which is one of the main things driving the global market. The rising number of smartphone sales also has an effect on the growth of the market for radio frequency components. This is because people are always making new products that work better, last longer, have biosensors and more AI features. Another big reason why the market for radio frequency components is growing is that technology for wireless communication is improving quickly.

Market Opportunities:

Tuners and switches are used in power amplifiers, demodulators, and other radio frequency devices to give them specific functions. This is likely to make the global market grow even faster. Module for Radio Frequency Front End Changes to the universal mobile telecommunication network, like 3G and 4G, have affected the growth of the market. The world market is growing at a very fast rate, and new technologies could keep it growing in the years to come.

So, the market report says that the demand on the world market is growing very quickly so that more business opportunities can be taken advantage of.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Broadcom, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, International Quantum Epitaxy Plc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Limited, Texas Instruments, Inc., TDK Corporation, and others.

By Product

  • Filters

  • Duplexer

  • Power Amplifiers

  • Antenna Switches

  • Modulators & Demodulators

  • Other

By Application

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Mobile Phones

  • Tablets

  • Smart TVs & set-top boxes

  • Laptops & Notebooks

  • Automotive

  • Military

  • Wireless Communication

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Embedded Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market - The Global Embedded Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Was Valued At $73.2 Million In 2022, And Is Projected To Reach $310.3 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 15.6% From 2022 To 2030. North America accounted for the largest market shares.

  • RF Interconnect Market- The Global RF Interconnect Market Size Was Valued at USD 27.31 Billion in 2021 And Is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. Asia Pacific led the market as a whole in 2021, with a share of 44.02% of all sales.

  • Payment Security Market - The global Payment Security Market size was valued at USD 17.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 60.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2030. North America holds the highest position in the global Payment Security market share in 2021.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Latest Stories

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Carnegie Initiative shines light on programs attempting to make hockey more inclusive

    Here are some of the key learnings and takeaways from the Carnegie Initiative's second annual summit.

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Flames edge Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT in Johnny Gaudreau's return to Saddledome

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube's overtime winner for the Calgary Flames capped Johnny Gaudreau's eventful return to the Saddledome on Monday. Dube ended Calgary's see-saw battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:25 of extra time for a 4-3 victory. Gaudreau had two assists, missed a penalty shot and was constantly razzed by Flames fans in his first game in Calgary since departing for Columbus as an unrestricted free agent last July. "The fans are very passionate. They are care a lot about our team and t

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • 49ers-Eagles NFC championship matchup has old-school feel

    Nasty defenses. Strong rushing offenses. Physical in the trenches. This 49ers-Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game Sunday has all the elements of old-school football. But don’t overlook all the playmakers at the skill positions on both teams. Philadelphia has running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert to go with quarterback Jalen Hurts, a finalist for both the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. San Francisco has running b

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Prescott, Cowboys stuck in divisional-round rut another year

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — For all the progress of the first road playoff victory in 30 years, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys still can't get out of their divisional-round rut. Now they have another year to think about it. “They're all independent,” the Dallas quarterback said after dropping to 0-3 in divisional games, almost half of the record seven consecutive losses in this round for the Cowboys. “You can’t take one from the other or think about that. But all I can think about right now is thi

  • Canadian Paralympian Tyler McGregor completes fundraising skate in B.C. on world's longest ice trail

    Canadian Paralympic hockey captain Tyler McGregor has completed a 42-kilometre skate on the world's longest ice skating trail near Invermere, B.C., as part of his cross-country campaign to raise funds for cancer research. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old athlete made his third stop of his Sledge Skate of Hope campaign this year at the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 30-kilometre outdoor ice track was named by the Guinness World Records in 2014 as the longest of its kind in the world. "The lake i

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi