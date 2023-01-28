Radio Frequency Components Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 30.68 Billion By 2022, at a CAGR Of 14.2% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific was the biggest regional market in 2022, with 32.38% of the market and the fastest growth rate of 16.4% over the period of the forecast.

Farmington, Jan. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Radio Frequency Components Market Size Was Valued At USD 30.68 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand at a CAGR Of 14.2% From 2023 To 2030. Because of the constant change from 2G and 3G to 4G/LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro, and 5G, mobile handset technology is always getting better and more advanced. This makes it more important than ever for mobile devices to use as little power as possible and cover as much of the spectrum as possible. This is likely to make more RF (radio frequency) parts needed in the coming years.

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2019 , Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. of Japan had a deal with Facebook to develop an RF module for Facebook's Terragraph gigabit wireless technology solution.

In Sep 2019 , Qualcomm bought RF360 to grow its business of radio frequency parts.

In Oct 2019, NXP launched a radio frequency power multi-chip module (MCM) portfolio to help 5G base stations with MIMO active antenna systems.

Segment Analysis:

Product Insights

Based on the type of product, the segment has been split into duplexers, filter power amplifiers, antenna switches, modulators, and demodulators. In 2022, power amplifiers made up 34.05% of the market. In the time frame given, it is also expected to grow a lot. In the next year, the segment will grow because more power amplifiers will be used in GSM, radar HDTV, LTE point-to-point microwave, and 5G signal amplification, among other things.

Application Insights

The market has been divided into three groups based on how they are used: consumer electronics for cars, the military, and wireless communication. In the whole market in 2022, consumer electronics made up 64.71 percent. The segment is also expected to grow a lot during the expected time frame. This might be because people have more money to spend on electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart wearable notebooks, and smart home accessories. Demand for consumer electronics is also being driven by the widespread use of IoT technologies and technical innovations like the addition of AI features (like voice control and recognition) to set-top boxes and TVs.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific was the biggest regional market in 2022, with 32.38% of the market and the fastest growth rate of 16.4% over the period of the forecast. The growth can be explained by the fact that Radio Frequency parts are being used in more and more consumer electronics. More and more devices, like cell phones, tablets, laptops, notebooks, and so on, use power amplifiers and duplexers. You can change the frequency by using the radio frequency parts. The radio frequency down converter turns the radio signal into a baseband signal that works with GSM.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 30.68 Billion By Product Filters, Duplexer, Power Amplifiers, Antenna Switches, Modulators & Demodulators, Others By Application Consumer Electronics, Mobile Phones, Automotive, Military, Wireless Communication, Others By Companies Broadcom, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, International Quantum Epitaxy Plc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Limited, Texas Instruments, Inc., TDK Corporation Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

In developing countries, low-end smartphones are becoming more and more popular, which is one of the main things driving the global market. The rising number of smartphone sales also has an effect on the growth of the market for radio frequency components. This is because people are always making new products that work better, last longer, have biosensors and more AI features. Another big reason why the market for radio frequency components is growing is that technology for wireless communication is improving quickly.

Market Opportunities:

Tuners and switches are used in power amplifiers, demodulators, and other radio frequency devices to give them specific functions. This is likely to make the global market grow even faster. Module for Radio Frequency Front End Changes to the universal mobile telecommunication network, like 3G and 4G, have affected the growth of the market. The world market is growing at a very fast rate, and new technologies could keep it growing in the years to come.

So, the market report says that the demand on the world market is growing very quickly so that more business opportunities can be taken advantage of.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Broadcom, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, International Quantum Epitaxy Plc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Limited, Texas Instruments, Inc., TDK Corporation, and others.

By Product

Filters

Duplexer

Power Amplifiers

Antenna Switches

Modulators & Demodulators

Other

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Smart TVs & set-top boxes

Laptops & Notebooks

Automotive

Military

Wireless Communication

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

