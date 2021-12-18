Radio City Music Hall Scraps Rest Of Rockettes' Christmas Shows Over COVID

Fans were crushed Friday when Radio City Music Hall announced that the Rockettes’ famous Christmas Spectacular at Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center has been canceled for the rest of the season because of COVID.

Initially, all four Friday shows were canceled following “breakthrough cases in the production,” according to the company. The end of the rest of the season was announced just hours later.

The “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Rockettes” had been scheduled to run through Jan. 2.

The theater was shuttered as the city reported a single-day record of close to 10,300 COVID cases. (The state reported a record 21,027 cases on Thursday.)

“We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic,” the company said a sad statement Friday.

“We had hoped we could make it through the season, and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows the last seven weeks,” it added.

Just last week, the state partnered with the Rockettes on a vaccine drive, offering free tickets to the Christmas Spectacular to New Yorkers getting booster shots.

All Christmas Spectacular employees were required to be vaccinated. But the theater didn’t require testing, The New York Times reported.

In addition, while masks were recommended for vaccinated cast, crew and audience members, they were not required, as they are at all Broadway plays.

From the beginning of the season, audience members ages 12 and older were required to show proof of vaccination.

But Madison Square Garden Entertainment venues, including Radio City Music Hall, only announced Thursday that they would also start checking for proof of at least one dose of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Breakthrough cases have already forced the shutdown of several Broadway shows and restaurants this week.

The annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square could now also be in jeopardy.

I took a picture of these folks in front of Radio City Music Hall just to prove that they were here the #Rockettes Christmas show was canceled because of Covid but they didn’t find out till they got here. Please stay safe get boosted wear a mask it’s coming back pic.twitter.com/p21T1aHY5y — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) December 17, 2021

My god. The @Rockettes just canceled their entire season. Sending all of you my ❤️ — Jamie Grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) December 17, 2021

COVID's challenges and unpredictability kept us all on our toes and sadly the Rockettes' stunning high kicks are done for this season. pic.twitter.com/wV7s16zNg1 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) December 17, 2021

The New York City

„Rockettes“

just canceled Christmas 🤶 😢 — Mary Hess (@limelightonyou) December 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

