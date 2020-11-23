Radio 2: Claudia Winkleman announced as Graham Norton’s replacement for Saturday morning show

(Getty Images)

Claudia Winkleman has been announced as the new host of BBC Radio 2’s Saturday morning show.

From February 2021, the Strictly Come Dancing host will take over from Graham Norton during the 10am to 1pm Saturday morning slot.

Speaking about the new show, Winkleman, who has presented on Radio 2 since 2008, said: “I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.

“I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe. There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”

The news follows the recent announcement of Norton’s departure from Radio 2 after more than 10 years of presenting the Saturday morning show.

His last episode will be broadcast on Saturday 19 December.

“Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show,” the Irish presenter said.

“I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives. I'd like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio.”

