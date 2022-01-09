Radio 1's Matt Edmondson welcomes baby with wife Bryony as he announces cute name

Radio 1 host Matt Edmondson has announced the arrival of he and his wife Bryony's new baby daughter, also revealing her beautiful name.

Willow Mae Edmondson is Matt and Bryony's second daughter, with big sister Ivy – who is "in love" with the family's new addition – arriving a little bit earlier than expected back in 2016.

Matt announced the happy news on Instagram with a beautiful photo of baby Willow sleeping, but revealed it hasn't been an easy week for them, admitting they've "been to hell and back".

Matt, who presents the weekend afternoon show on Radio 1 with Mollie King, captioned the photo: "Introducing Willow Mae Edmondson. What a week… We've been to hell and back, but baby Willow is here and she's magic.

"Bryony was indescribably brilliant and brave, and is now doing well and resting. We're home and safe and hunkering down for a few weeks. Ivy is in love.

"Thank you to the brilliant NHS staff at Lewisham Hospital who got us through it all – they were stretched so far, but worked so hard so that we didn't suffer."

Famous pals and Matt's fellow DJs have been flooding his comments with messages of congratulations.

Adele Roberts wrote, "Wonderful news! Congratulations 😍❤️ xxx", and Chris Stark wrote, "Aww massive congratulations ❤️❤️".

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'s Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "Congratulations!!! Big love to you all! Xxx"

Former X Factor host Dermot O'Leary, Laura Whitmore and Queer Eye's Tan France all also wished them well.

Matt's new arrival isn't the only happy news for Radio 1's staff, with Scott Mills announcing his engagement to his partner Sam Vaughan after four years together.



Mills, who presents shows on Radio 1 and 5 Live, confirmed the happy news with a series of sweet photos on Instagram back in October.

