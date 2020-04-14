Radical Wordsworth by Jonathan Bate review – fleet-footed and inspiriting

In 1798, William Wordsworth arrived from Bristol at the cottage of his friend, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, in Nether Stowey in Somerset. Twenty-five years later, William Hazlitt, who was also in residence at the time, still remembered his first sight of the future poet laureate, a tall “Don Quixote-like” figure, quaintly dressed in a brown fustian jacket and striped pantaloons. There was, wrote Hazlitt, “a roll in his gait” and a “fire in his eye”; when he began to talk, he heard in Wordsworth’s voice “a strong tincture of the northern burr, like the crust on wine”. The poet “instantly began to make havoc” of a Cheshire cheese that was on Coleridge’s table.

The year 1798 was a miraculous one for Coleridge and Wordsworth, their glorious bromance as yet unpolluted by jealousy and opium (Coleridge), pomposity and indiscretion (Wordsworth). There, on the edge of the Quantocks – they were not yet the Lakeland Poets – Wordsworth wrote Tintern Abbey and Coleridge Kubla Khan and The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. Striding out in the countryside, accompanied by Wordsworth’s sister, Dorothy, they talked of Shakespeare and Spinoza, their brains, like their lungs, expanding with every stride. The atmosphere, all poetry and high-mindedness, was exciting, even febrile. But Britain was also at war with France, and young men of odd appearance and grand ideas were apt to attract attention. Word of their activities having reached the wrong ears, a government spy was dispatched to observe them. What this emissary made of Wordsworth’s striped pantaloons is, alas, not known.

Fanaticism, like bereavement, freezes certain internal organs

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In his marvellous new biography of Wordsworth, it’s as if Jonathan Bate has inhaled the very air these two young men breathed; there is a giddiness here – a passionate enthusiasm – that’s all too rare in books about poets, particularly those who, having failed to die young, grew stodgy in later life. In an exhilarating preface, Bate sets out his stall: his book will be shorter than most biographies of Wordsworth, and rather than aiming for comprehensiveness – not for him the dreary opening chapter in which the writer lingers in a graveyard, spouting ancestors – he will seek to explain “the distinctive qualities of the subject’s imaginative power”. What this means, in effect, is that once Wordsworth’s talent fizzles – a process for which the seeds were sown in 1806, when his relationship with Coleridge first ran into trouble, and continued until his death at the age of 80 in 1850 – he, too, will wind down; only a quarter of Radical Wordsworth’s pages are devoted to Wordsworth’s last decades. But even with the early life, he’s wildly selective. This is a narrative that celebrates the fact that our lives are marked by turning points, not routine: the “spots of time” of which Wordsworth wrote in his masterpiece, The Prelude.

Story continues

There are a few inconsequential (if delightful) details among the pages of Radical Wordsworth: before his finals at Cambridge, for instance, the poet preferred to read Samuel Richardson’s salacious novel Clarissa than to swot. But in the main, Bate focuses on the major, not the minor. Wordsworth’s was a death-shadowed life – his parents were gone before he was 13 – and perhaps it was this, a heart cracked young, that enabled him to turn relatively easily away from Annette Vallon, the woman he fell in love with in revolutionary France in 1792, and with whom he had a daughter, Anne-Caroline (the war with France hardly explains it, particularly given that she was a royalist who would have been safer in England). Did he see friends guillotined in Paris? Bate speculates that he did – and perhaps this played a part in his later Conservatism (in 1818, John Keats was disappointed to find, on arriving at Rydal Mount, Wordsworth’s home near Ambleside, that his hero was out campaigning for the Tories). Fanaticism, like bereavement, freezes certain internal organs.

Bate sees Coleridge’s friendship as crucial to the period of Wordsworth’s greatest creativity – this, and his celibacy between the age of 22 (post-Vallon) and 32 (when he married Mary Hutchinson). His reading of Wordsworth’s life is Freudian – the poet’s sexual frustration was surely sublimated into his verse – but he also notes that Wordsworth anticipated Freud by writing the first fully autobiographical poem in English, in the form of The Prelude: a work, published posthumously, that sighs and thrums with what Freud (after Romain Rolland, a professor of music at the Sorbonne) called “oceanic feeling”; a powerful sense of the eternal. For Freud, such spirituality is the attempt of the unconscious to recover that time in our lives – our childhood – when there was no separation between the self and the world: a time when, as Wordsworth put it, all “seemed apparelled in celestial light”.

Related: The Guardian view on poetry for dark times: add Wordsworth to the stockpile | Editorial

This notion, for me, has to do with awe, and though the worst of Wordsworth’s poems make one’s jaw drop with scorn rather than wonderment (think of The Thorn, in which the poet helpfully offers, like some half-arsed estate agent, the precise measurements of “a little muddy pond”), this is what The Prelude stirs in the reader: first recognition, and then reverence, a racing sense that the numinous is all around. Wordsworth’s relationship with Dorothy was uncommonly intense, the result of their having been separated as children; on the night before his marriage, she wore Mary’s wedding ring to bed. She was more than his great companion, housekeeper and amanuensis. Her ability so precisely to record the natural world was a gift she willingly gave to him; he’d no need to appropriate.

But to her exactitude her brother adds, at his finest, something that’s almost impossible to describe: a prayerfulness that stops the heart, whether you believe in God or not. In these days of seclusion, when we loiter indoors, grey-skinned and melancholy, The Prelude is just what some of us need – and it’s for this, above all, that I want to thank Bate now. After I finished his inspiriting, fleet-footed book, in which he embroiders together life, poetry and landscape with such dexterity, I pulled down my old university copy from the shelf. It might have been a bag of pasta, so greedily did I fall on it.

• Radical Wordsworth: The Poet Who Changed the World by Jonathan Bate is published by William Collins (£25)



