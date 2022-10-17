Radical redesign of Holborn proposed to make deadly junctions safer for cyclists

Ross Lydall
·3 min read
X marks the spot: new crossing proposed beside Holborn Tube station (Camden council)
A radical redesign of the Holborn gyratory has been proposed to make the area safer for cyclists.

Eight cyclists have been killed in the area since 2008, including paediatrician Dr Marta Krawiec in August last year and former corporate lawyer Shatha Ali in March.

Camden council has launched a consultation on “urgent” road safety changes that include an “X-shaped” pedestrian crossing beside the Tube station and reducing traffic to a single lane in Procter Street, with a separate bus lane and a two-way protected cycle lane.

There are currently four lanes for traffic in Procter Street – two for buses and two for general” traffic but no segregated cycle lane, despite the high number of riders who pass through the junction.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said the proposals were “really exciting”.

The Labour-run council said it was “imperative” to make changes to “reduce the risk of injury or death around High Holborn, Drake Street and Procter Street”.

It has already made a series of changes to Southampton Row following the death of Dr Krawiec, who was hit by a left-turning lorry as she attempted to cycle south onto Kingsway.

Proposed changes include increasing the depth of advance “cycle boxes” from 5m to 7.5m at many of the junctions.

Two-way cycling would be permitted in and out of Red Lion Square, effectively allowing cyclists to ride against the one-way system.

Four to one: Procter Street would be reduced from four lanes to one lane for cars, one for buses and a two-way cycle lane (Camden council)
A “cycle gate” on Procter Street would allow cyclists heading south to go ahead of buses and cars.

A similar measure would be used in High Holborn to allow cyclists heading west to set off ahead of vehicles.

“Early start” cycle gate in Procter Street (Camden council)
On the High Holborn approach to Southampton Row, a cycle early release would be provided which would allow cyclists to have a four-second start ahead of vehicles to prevent left turning vehicles cutting across people cycling.

At the junction of High Holborn and Southampton Row, a two-stage right-turn would be created to reduce the risk of collisions.

Cyclists go first: the proposed new layout in High Holborn (Camden council)
The council said its aim was to reduce road casualties and serious injuries to zero by 2041 and make the area more environmentally friendly.

Camden said the estimated cost for the proposals was approximately £500,00 to £750,000, subject to the final design, utilities works and junction infrastructure details.

Of this, £500,000 has been secured from Transport for London. The council has ringfenced a further £250,000 to ensure the scheme is delivered, subject to consultation.

The plans had initially been part of a “liveable neighbourhoods scheme” that was suspended at the start of the pandemic.

Last week TfL said it would restart work to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists but the £150m available each year is well below pre-pandemic budgets.

The existing southbound bus lane on Southampton Row, which can be used by cyclists and taxis, would be extended from Catton Street through the junction to 20m south of High Holborn.

Traffic on Kingsway would be banned from turning right at the Tube station junction. Instead drivers would only be able to turn right about 50m south, at Remnant Street, to improve road safety and reduce the risk of collisions.

The consultation closes on November 11. Camden will then consider the responses and other information to decide whether to progress the scheme.

