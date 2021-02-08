Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market Size to Reach USD 36.4 Million by 2028 | Rising Prevalence of Cancers and Increasing Demand for Phantoms for Tumor and Cancer Treatment is Driving Revenue Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, as a result of major R&D initiatives driving steady revenue growth, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Application of quality assurance phantoms helps radiation physicists to reduce medical errors in treatment planning and dose level, which in turn increase remission rates while decreasing recurrence rates and complications. Hence, checking quality status of radiation therapy technology devices on a daily, monthly, and annual basis is of major importance before delivering a radiation dose.

Quality assurance phantoms are used for characterization and calibration of radiation devices. These phantoms are also used in verification and distribution of a planned dose to ensure effective patient treatment. Some major factors driving revenue growth of the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market include rising demand for modern and more advanced technologies in tumor and cancer treatments and rising concerns among personnel in diagnostic imaging centers and radiation therapy centers for providing maximum patient safety solutions during radiation treatment. Major companies around the world are currently developing systemic therapy procedures to reduce risk probability and to help medical centers to provide better patient care.

Further Key Findings in the Report:

  • In October 2020, PTW Freiburg GmbH and The Netherlands Cancer Institute – Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital – signed a collaboration agreement to develop advanced EPID-based dosimetry solution for automated patient-specific quality assurance during radiotherapy treatment.

  • The brachytherapy segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% in the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to high prevalence of breast, lung and colorectal cancers in countries in the region.

  • North America is projected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2028. Robust presence of major medical technology companies and growing investment in technology research activities is a key factor fueling revenue growth of the market in this region.

  • Key players operating in the market are Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:

  • Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–-2028)

    • Linear Accelerators

    • Cobalt-60

    • High-Dose Radiation

    • Low-Dose Radiation

  • Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–-2028)

  • Photon Beam Radiation Therapy

  • Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy

  • Image Guided Radiation Therapy

  • Intensity-modulated radiation therapy

  • Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy

  • Intraoperative Radiotherapy

  • Neutron Beam Therapy

  • Brachytherapy

  • Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–-2028)

    • Prostate Cancer

    • Breast Cancer

    • Lung Cancer

    • Colorectal Cancer

    • Head and Neck Cancers

    • Skin Cancer

    • Other

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–-2028)

    • North America

      1. U.S.

      2. Canada

    • Europe

      1. Germany

      2. U.K.

      3. France

      4. BENELUX

      5. Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      1. China

      2. Japan

      3. South Korea

      4. Rest of APAC

    • Latin America

      1. Brazil

      2. Rest of LATAM

    • Middle East & Africa

      1. Saudi Arabia

      2. UAE

      3. Rest of MEA

