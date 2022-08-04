Do Radian Group's (NYSE:RDN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Radian Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Radian Group managed to grow EPS by 13% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Radian Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue last year, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 56% to 79%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 12%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Radian Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

First and foremost; there we saw no insiders sell Radian Group shares in the last year. But the really good news is that CEO & Director Richard Thornberry spent US$433k buying stock, at an average price of around US$21.65. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Radian Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$33m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.9% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Radian Group To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Radian Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Radian Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

