Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Film To Release in Theatres on Sankranti 2022; Makers Share a New Poster!

It's confirmed! As Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-awaited film, Radhe Shyam's release date is finally out. The makers dropped a dapper-looking new poster of Prabhas and also mentioned that the period romantic drama will release in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2022 i.e January 14 next year. The movie is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Radhe Shyam Release Date:

