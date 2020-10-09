Radha Blank isn't here to convince you to watch 'The Forty-Year-Old Version' (but you should)

Radha Blank was tired Wednesday, but she immediately perked up during an interview when we deviated from a list of by-now standard questions about her debut film, Netflix's "The Forty-Year-Old Version" (now streaming).

"We all know what it's about," she insists, and the audience it's made for – Black people and New York creatives – will get it.

In the autobiographical film, Blank, 44, stars as Radha, a New York playwright and teacher about to turn 40 who decides to pursue rapping after failing to find commercial success in theater. "Version" follows Radha as she questions who she is and what she's willing to compromise for success, while contemplating the "white gatekeepers as a Black creative and asking questions about who gets to tell an authentic Black story."

"It feels like when I speak to somebody, they want me to convince them of something. They want me to convince them that I did actually bust my (expletive) in making the film, convince them that Lena (Waithe, who produced Blank's film as well as "Queen and Slim") wholeheartedly got behind the film without me having to beg or convince," Blank says. "If you like the film, what else is there to say?"

So Blank and I talked instead about the Black artists who inspire her. Like Carrie Mae Weems, Kerry James Marshall, Amy Sherald and Titus Kaphar. Blank says she's sometimes envious of them because they get to make art, put it on display and walk away from it.

"I actually feel like painters are smart to not talk too much about the work because then it changes what you're seeing... too much talking and too much explaining can get in the way of the actual work," Blank says. "Sometimes I wish film was regarded more like a painting ... it says who it is once you look at it. I can explain things away, it doesn't change what the film is."

Although Blank's "Version" is catapulting her into the spotlight, she's not worried about breaking into Hollywood. Rather, she wants to break away from it: Blank says she's trying to remain an artist "in an industry that doesn't know what to do with art."

She understands that movies require resources to get off the ground, but her voice and her art don't "belong to the person who financed the film."

"I think they're so busy with monetizing, capitalizing, commodifying art. It's great when you don't get something. It's great when an artist says 'This is what I want to do' in spite of everyone saying 'That's too much or that's too risky'... for who?!" (Blank says she's been told her film needed more rap, or shouldn't be in black and white.)

She is grateful her film is resonating with audiences, but whether people like it doesn't change who she is and the art she made. And though "Version" has received rave reviews (a 98% rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes), she says she doesn't take them personally, because "it has nothing to do with what I want to say and what I want to say next."

And what happens if people don't watch her movie due to bad reviews? That's perfectly fine, too. She trusts those who appreciate the film will tell a friend about it and that speaks louder than the critics.

