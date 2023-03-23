Radar Systems Market by Application, Platform, Technology & Region [2021-2026]

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Radar Systems Market by Application, Platform (Air, Marine, Unmanned, Land, Space), Frequency Band, Type, Component, Range, Dimension, Technology, & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America), [2021-2026]", The market is driven by factors such as deployment of new & advanced radar systems like UAV based radar systems, Electronically Scanned array systems (ESA), etc.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=207283650

Raytheon Technologies: Raytheon is a key manufacturer of radar systems. It has a strong global distribution network and a broad product portfolio with varied applications. The company focuses on delivering scalable and affordable systems that increase accuracy and ruggedness.

Honeywell: The company is focused on the research & development of new technologies. It has developed high-tech radar systems and is a key supplier to the US, European countries, and Asian Pacific countries.

Thales: This is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of radar systems. It has a strong network of distributors across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. It offers multiple solutions including a variety of radar systems.

Radar Systems Market Scope

Report Metric

Details

Estimated Market Size

USD 32.5 billion

Projected Market Size

USD 41.0 billion

Growth Rate

4.8%

Market size available for years

2018–2026

Base year considered

2021

Forecast period

2021-2026

Forecast units

Value (USD Million)

Segments covered

By Application, By Frequency Band, By Platform, By Component, By Dimension, By Type, By Technology, By Range

Geographies covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Companies covered

SAAB AB (Sweden), Raytheon Technologies (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Thales Group (France), and Aselsan AS (Turkey)

Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin is one of the dominant players in the radar systems market. The company intends to strengthen and expand its core businesses with targeted acquisitions and through product developments. The company develops products majorly for the US defense forces.

Northrop Grumman Corporation: It has become one of the top players in the radar systems market in recent years. It is also an innovator in hardened electronic technologies used in marine applications. The company manufactures a radar systems kit that can be used by several types of military vessels.

Radar systems used in marine vessels to lead the radar systems market during the forecast period

Marine radar systems are used for the detection and tracking of marine activities, including those of warships, submarines, offshore patrol vessels, and other marine vessels. They are also used to detect other ships and land obstacles, to provide bearing and distance for collision avoidance and navigation at sea. These radar systems help in monitoring illegal activities such as smuggling, piracy, illicit fishing, and terrorist activities. They are typically X-band and S-band radar.

The European Multifunction Phased Array Radar (EMPAR) is an example of a marine radar. It was developed by Selex ES (UK) to be installed aboard medium and large vessels for marine threat identification.

A commercial vessel is one that is used, rigged, or licensed for commercial purposes but shall not include vessels operated within the terms of a concession lease or agreement.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Radar Systems Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

527 – Tables
83 – Figures
388 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=207283650

Radar systems used in defense to command the market by application during the forecast period

The defense application is further segmented into perimeter security, battlefield surveillance, military space assets, and air defense.

Perimeter security is the philosophy of setting up functional apparatus or techniques at the perimeter of the network to secure data and resources. It is part of the greater security field and has its own role in active system protection. Perimeter security comes from a built-in multipurpose system that detects threats, performs surveillance, and analyzes attack patterns. As such, it often serves as a network’s first line of defense against many dangers that can harm connected systems.

Radar systems are used for systematic observation of battle areas to provide timely information and combat intelligence. This plays an important role in battle situations. The radar systems used for such applications are mobile and mounted on military vehicles.

Related Reports:

The Military Radars Market is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The C4ISR Market USD 154.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The Military Lighting Market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Latest Stories

  • Mistakes by the US's top spies allowed China to turn a deadly mid-air collision into an intelligence coup

    In April 2001, a US spy plane and a Chinese jet collided over the South China Sea. Author James Bamford details the incident's lasting consequences.

  • Watch Ukraine's 'Rattlesnake' Battery—a Gift From France—Blow Up a Russian Missile

    A video shared by the Ukrainian military appears to show that Crotale-NG air defense systems donated from France have notched their first confirmed kill.

  • Dramatic moment Russian fighter jet ‘intercepts two US nuclear bombers over Baltic Sea’

    Russia claims US jets were intercepted on Monday

  • Russia hauls 1950s-era tanks out of storage to join battlefield

    Russia appears to have pulled 1950s-era tanks out of storage in the latest sign of a serious armour shortage in its army.

  • Marcos says new military bases with US to be 'scattered' around the Philippines

    President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday that four new military bases under a defense agreement with the U.S. would be located in various parts of the Philippines, including in a province facing the South China Sea. Last month, Marcos granted the U.S. access to four sites, on top of five existing locations under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which comes amid China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and towards Taiwan. "There are four extra sites scattered around the Philippines - there are some in the north, there are some around Palawan, there are some further south," Marcos told reporters at the sidelines of the Philippine army's founding anniversary.

  • Harry and Meghan's attendance at King's Coronation is in doubt - here's why

    The question on everyone's lips as the nation prepares for King Charles's Coronation is: Will Meghan and Harry attend?

  • China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military said on Thursday it had monitored and driven away a U.S. destroyer that illegally entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. In a statement, the military said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius intruded into China's territorial waters, undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway. "The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Tian Junli, a spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command.

  • Russian recruits are making videos directly addressed to Putin begging for more support amid 'meat assaults'

    Even pro-Russia bloggers are referring to the recent wave of attrition attacks in eastern Ukraine as "meat assaults."

  • Putin’s Mercenary Prigozhin Shifts Focus After Ukraine Setbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the powerful founder of mercenary group Wagner, is preparing to scale back his private army’s operations in Ukraine after Russian military chiefs succeeded in cutting key supplies of men and munitions, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Ca

  • At a key moment in the war, the US is rushing to get powerful Abrams tanks to Ukraine faster

    The Pentagon will send older variants of the Abrams tank to Ukraine, a US official said, with an expected delivery taking place by this fall.

  • Thousands of military members to be cut off as Ottawa introduces expanded housing benefit

    After working on it for almost a decade and a half, the Department of National Defence (DND) is rolling out a new benefit to help military members deal with the high cost of housing — but it's not going over very well with everyone. Military members learned at a virtual town hall Tuesday that a new, highly-anticipated housing benefit is coming in July. It's meant to help lower-ranking members cope with steep housing costs in dozens of additional Canadian locations. But not everyone is getting it

  • China, Philippines assess ties amid escalating sea disputes

    Senior Chinese and Filipino diplomats met in Manila on Thursday to review their relations amid thorny issues, including Beijing's alarm over a Philippine decision to allow the U.S. military to expand its presence to a northern region facing the Taiwan Strait and escalating spats in the disputed South China Sea. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro led the talks aimed at assessing overall relations on Thursday. The discussions would focus on the long-seething territorial spats in the disputed waterway on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said.

  • Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence

    Russia said on Wednesday that a division of its Bastion coastal defence missile systems had been deployed to Paramushir, one of the Kuril islands in the north Pacific, some of which Japan claims as its territory. The move is part of a wider strengthening of Russian defences in its vast far eastern regions, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, partly in response to what he called U.S. efforts to "contain" Russia and China. Shoigu was speaking to Russia's top army brass a day after President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping cemented their "no limits" partnership at talks in the Kremlin with agreements on deeper energy and military cooperation.

  • Russia’s Weapons Game in Ukraine Hits a Dismal New Low

    (Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Kremlin via Reuters via third party)Russia has taken Soviet-era tanks from the 1940s and 1950s out of storage for its war in Ukraine in the latest sign that the invasion is floundering, according to researchers from the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT).The weapons, T-54 tanks and either late T-54 or early T-55 tanks, are being sent on a train westward from Russia's Far East, according to photographs the CIT shared Wednesday. The trains are traveling from the 1295th

  • Ukraine, Russia trade claims after blast rocks Crimean town

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian officials gave conflicting accounts Tuesday of what appeared to be a brazen attack on Russian cruise missiles transported by train in the occupied Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula. A Ukrainian military spokesperson indicated that Kyiv was behind the explosion late Monday that reportedly destroyed multiple Kalibr cruise missiles near the town of Dzhankoi in northern Crimea, while stopping short of directly claiming responsibility. Natalia Humeniuk, the spokes

  • How Iran Won the Iraq War

    Invading Iraq in 2003 was strategic folly

  • Russian fighter jets are circling a US airbase in Syria a week after a fiery confrontation between Russian jets and a US drone over the Black Sea: report

    The news comes after two Russian Su-27 fighter jets aggressively approached and then clipped an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea.

  • 1st US Army garrison on NATO's east flank formed in Poland

    Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and U.S. officials attended a ceremony Tuesday to formally upgrade the U.S. military presence in NATO member Poland amid the war in neighboring Ukraine. There are more than 10,000 American troops stationed in the former communist bloc country.

  • Canada’s military wary of U.S. request to take on Haiti mission

    WARNING: Story contains graphic images | The U.S. wants Canada’s military to lead a mission to restore order in Haiti, which has been overrun by heavily armed gangs. But there are serious doubts that mission can be accomplished.

  • Military expecting to save $30M per year with targeted housing benefit for troops

    OTTAWA — The Canadian Armed Forces is rolling out a new housing benefit that a senior commander says will better help troops struggling to find affordable accommodations while saving millions of dollars every year. The Canadian Forces Housing Differential will supplement the incomes of members who have to live and work in areas of the country with high rental costs. That includes Canadian Forces Base Comox on Vancouver Island, where some members were recently told they could contact Habitat for