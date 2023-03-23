Radar Systems Market by Application, Platform, Technology & Region [2021-2026]

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Radar Systems Market by Application, Platform (Air, Marine, Unmanned, Land, Space), Frequency Band, Type, Component, Range, Dimension, Technology, & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America), [2021-2026]", The market is driven by factors such as deployment of new & advanced radar systems like UAV based radar systems, Electronically Scanned array systems (ESA), etc.

Raytheon Technologies: Raytheon is a key manufacturer of radar systems. It has a strong global distribution network and a broad product portfolio with varied applications. The company focuses on delivering scalable and affordable systems that increase accuracy and ruggedness.

Honeywell: The company is focused on the research & development of new technologies. It has developed high-tech radar systems and is a key supplier to the US, European countries, and Asian Pacific countries.

Thales: This is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of radar systems. It has a strong network of distributors across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. It offers multiple solutions including a variety of radar systems.

Radar Systems Market Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 32.5 billion Projected Market Size USD 41.0 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Market size available for years 2018–2026 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments covered By Application, By Frequency Band, By Platform, By Component, By Dimension, By Type, By Technology, By Range Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered SAAB AB (Sweden), Raytheon Technologies (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Thales Group (France), and Aselsan AS (Turkey)

Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin is one of the dominant players in the radar systems market. The company intends to strengthen and expand its core businesses with targeted acquisitions and through product developments. The company develops products majorly for the US defense forces.

Northrop Grumman Corporation: It has become one of the top players in the radar systems market in recent years. It is also an innovator in hardened electronic technologies used in marine applications. The company manufactures a radar systems kit that can be used by several types of military vessels.

Radar systems used in marine vessels to lead the radar systems market during the forecast period

Marine radar systems are used for the detection and tracking of marine activities, including those of warships, submarines, offshore patrol vessels, and other marine vessels. They are also used to detect other ships and land obstacles, to provide bearing and distance for collision avoidance and navigation at sea. These radar systems help in monitoring illegal activities such as smuggling, piracy, illicit fishing, and terrorist activities. They are typically X-band and S-band radar.

The European Multifunction Phased Array Radar (EMPAR) is an example of a marine radar. It was developed by Selex ES (UK) to be installed aboard medium and large vessels for marine threat identification.

A commercial vessel is one that is used, rigged, or licensed for commercial purposes but shall not include vessels operated within the terms of a concession lease or agreement.

"Browse in-depth TOC on "Radar Systems Market Trends, Growth Drivers"

527 – Tables

83 – Figures

388 – Pages

Radar systems used in defense to command the market by application during the forecast period

The defense application is further segmented into perimeter security, battlefield surveillance, military space assets, and air defense.

Perimeter security is the philosophy of setting up functional apparatus or techniques at the perimeter of the network to secure data and resources. It is part of the greater security field and has its own role in active system protection. Perimeter security comes from a built-in multipurpose system that detects threats, performs surveillance, and analyzes attack patterns. As such, it often serves as a network’s first line of defense against many dangers that can harm connected systems.

Radar systems are used for systematic observation of battle areas to provide timely information and combat intelligence. This plays an important role in battle situations. The radar systems used for such applications are mobile and mounted on military vehicles.

