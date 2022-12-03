On my radar: David Shrigley’s cultural highlights

Killian Fox
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Karen Robinson/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Karen Robinson/The Guardian

The Turner prize-shortlisted artist David Shrigley was born in Cheshire in 1968 and studied at Glasgow School of Art. Known for his deadpan style, his work spans drawing, sculpture, installations and music videos. In 2016, he put a 10-metre-high bronze thumbs up on Trafalgar Square’s fourth plinth. An exhibition of Shrigley’s work – Mainly Multiples, Some Paintings & Other Stuff Too – is at Hang-Up Gallery, London N1 until 27 January. He lives in Brighton with his wife.

1. Book

The Passengers by Will Ashon
This book was started in 2018 and completed during the pandemic. Ashon had a list of questions that he sent, almost at random, to a panorama of people across the UK, from all walks of life. Their responses are edited into short monologues, from a few pages to a few sentences, and you really get an idea of who these people are and the context they’re talking from. It must have been a massive editing job. I suppose it’s a snapshot of our times, which could be quite a trite ambition, but it’s a really successful, interesting and compelling book.

2. Gig

Pavement at the Manchester Apollo

I’ve been a really big fan of Pavement for many years but I haven’t seen them live since 1999. They played the Manchester Apollo in October, supported by another band I really like called the Lovely Eggs, so I made a pilgrimage up from Brighton to see them – the first indoor gig I’ve been to since the pandemic. It was a really joyful show. We got to meet them afterwards and I was a bit starstruck. I didn’t quite have the audacity to take all my old records to be signed.

3. Food

River Exe Cafe, Exmouth, Devon

River Exe Cafe.
Book now for next year… the River Exe Cafe. Photograph: Alamy

I had an unusual food experience a few months ago. I’d been living in Devon during the pandemic and some friends took me and my wife to this cafe on a barge in the middle of the Exe estuary. You have to go there by water taxi or by boat, if you happen to have a boat. It’s a seafood restaurant and the food is really good, but the really beautiful thing about it was the experience of getting there. It’s not open again till April, so if you book now you might be able to go in the summer.

4. Album

Made Out of Sound by Chris Corsano and Bill Orcutt

This came out last year but I only discovered it recently. Chris Corsano is the most fantastic drummer I’ve ever seen. He plays with a lot of left-field rock bands but also does jazz stuff. Bill Orcutt used to play guitar in a noise band called Harry Pussy and has done some really interesting solo stuff in the past 12 years. This is a rock record that feels improvised and deconstructed.

5. Venue

Corn Exchange, Brighton

I don’t go to the theatre all that much but I’m excited about the reopening of the Corn Exchange, next to the Brighton Dome. It was originally built as a riding school for the Prince Regent and it apparently has the largest span of any timber-framed roof in the country. They started renovating it in 2017 and then ran into a few obstacles, but it’s nearly ready to open. I think it’s inspiring to see such a big venue being recreated at a time when the arts are being cut and everything seems to be going to shit.

6. Football

Whitehawk FC

Whitehawk fans preparing for a match against Dagenham &amp; Redbridge in the 2015 FA Cup.
Whitehawk fans preparing for a match against Dagenham & Redbridge in the 2015 FA Cup. Photograph: PA Media/Alamy

One of the nice things about living in Brighton is going to watch football. Whitehawk is an amateur team in the sixth tier of English football, but it’s a great environment. They’ve been embraced by a very progressive fanbase, so there’s no racism, no sexism, no homophobia, no bad language. It’s a self-policing thing. It’s the antithesis of all the other football that I’ve experienced in my life – I grew up as a Nottingham Forest supporter and I still go and watch them, but it can be quite horrible.

7. Pub

The Hand in Hand, Brighton

the Hand in Hand pub, Brighton.
‘Really special’: the Hand in Hand pub, Brighton. Alamy Photograph: MJ Perris/Alamy

This pub is just around the corner from my studio. It’s a tiny place with a gravity-assisted brewery. I lived in Glasgow for 27 years and I never found any pubs that I really liked, but when I moved to Brighton it seemed there were loads of great ones. And the Hand in Hand is a really special pub. Seemingly everybody who goes there falls in love with it. It’s got a lot to do with the big-hearted people who run it. And the beer is really nice as well.

Latest Stories

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Canadian men still chasing history in their final outing at the World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar — With one game remaining, Canada is still chasing history at the World Cup. But a motivated Morocco stands in its way of a first-ever positive result at the men's soccer showcase Thursday. For coach John Herdman, the 41st-ranked Canadians ticked off one box in a "fearless" performance in their tournament opener, pushing No. 2 Belgium to the limit in a 1-0 loss. And Alphonso Davies' goal 68 seconds into the match against No. 12 Croatia ended Canada's scoring drought at the tournament

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Defensive tackle Almondo Sewell signs two-year contract with Alouettes

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive tackle Almondo Sewell to a two-year contract. The six-foot-four, 288-pound Sewell had 19 defensive tackles and three quarterback sacks in 16 games with the Alouettes in 2022. He added four defensive tackles and two sacks in two playoff games. Sewell played nine seasons in Edmonton, where he won a Grey Cup in 2015, before coming to Montreal in 2021. The 35-year-old has 320 defensive tackles and 68 quarterback sacks over 169 career C

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Mitch Marner rolling towards franchise points-streak record

    Mitch Marner's goal in the Leafs win over Pittsburgh gave him a point in a 16th straight game, the longest active streak in the NHL, which puts him two short of the franchise record.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s