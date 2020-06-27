Racist anti-Black graffiti found in TTC subway train, police investigating

Police are investigating after someone scrawled racist anti-Black graffiti inside a subway train Friday afternoon, the Toronto Transit Commission says.

The graffiti was first reported inside a Line 2 train at Broadview Station late Friday afternoon, said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

The train was immediately taken out of service after it was tracked down at Kipling Station about an hour later, he said.

He says the graffiti was a misspelled version of the N-word.

Green said it's "terrifying" that people had to see that inside the subway.

"We would certainly consider this a hate crime," he said.

The TTC took a report from an eyewitness describing the offender.

Green said the TTC will work with police to find the person and have them charged.

"Right now there's a a lot of heightened awareness about race relations and anti-Black racism in particular," he said.

"To have this happen now or anytime frankly is really just awful and deplorable."

Green said this kind of vandalism is "thankfully quite rare on the TTC."