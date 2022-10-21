The racism row engulfing Australian netball

Tiffanie Turnbull - BBC News, Sydney
·6 min read
Donnell Wallam
Donnell Wallam will be the first Indigenous player for the Diamonds in 20 years

Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds.

It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.

But the moment has been overshadowed by an off-court showdown between the team and a firm owned by Australia's richest person, after Ms Wallam privately raised concerns about its Indigenous record.

Mining heiress Gina Rinehart is one of the biggest private investors in Australian sport.

And Netball Australia (NA) really needs money - it is up to A$11m ($6.9m; £6m) in debt.

Ms Rinehart's company Hancock Prospecting is scheduled to chip in A$15m over four years to help the Diamonds remain one of the world's most dominant sporting teams. In return the company's logo will feature on the Diamonds' uniforms, it was announced last month.

But the logo was noticeably missing when the Diamonds took to the court last week.

'Sisters in arms'

Though she hasn't spoken publicly, Ms Wallam - the squad's only Aboriginal player - is widely reported to have told teammates she was uncomfortable wearing the logo.

She is said to be particularly concerned about racist comments made by Hancock Prospecting's founder - Ms Rinehart's father, Lang Hancock.

Gina Rinehart and Lang Hancock pictured in 1982
Gina Rinehart and Lang Hancock pictured in 1982

In 1984, as part of a TV interview, he suggested Aboriginal people should "breed themselves out".

"I would dope the water up so that they were sterile… that would solve the problem," he said.

More recently, the wider mining industry has also been accused of exploiting Aboriginal communities' land and goodwill - though it's unclear if Ms Wallam discussed this.

The goal shooter wanted to ask the sport's governing body if she could wear the uniform without Hancock's logo, according to multiple Australian media reports.

Ms Wallam's teammates reportedly then refused to wear the logo, in solidarity with her.

Some were said to be concerned about climate change too - Hancock Prospecting is a huge fossil fuels supplier - but this was denied by NA sources in local media.

"The Diamonds have a 'sisters in arms' mantra," Netball Players Association boss Kathryn Harby-Williams told The Australian. "The team did not want their teammate… to have to make her debut for Australia wearing a different uniform."

The company has defended itself by saying it provides "very significant" royalty payments to Aboriginal traditional owners for mining their land. It also helps provide training and jobs in Aboriginal communities, a statement said.

On Tuesday, NA reiterated it wanted Hancock's sponsorship, saying both parties had been "working tirelessly" to understand the concerns of "that squad member".

But the pressure on the team has grown. Some people have praised the players, but others have defended Ms Rinehart as not responsible for the views of her father, who died 30 years ago.

And now players appear to be walking back their stance.

The Diamonds netball team
The Diamonds are one of the most dominant sporting teams in the world

Diamonds captain Liz Watson said she was confident the situation would resolve "really soon".

"The girls know that this is a really big investment in our sport," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Tuesday.

"It's just working through [that] angst."

'Thrown under the bus'

Sharon Finnian-White was the last Aboriginal netballer to play for the Diamonds - in 2000 - and is a mentor to Ms Wallam. She believes the saga could have a simple solution.

"If Gina came out and said publicly: 'I denounce what my dad said… that's not my value set,' I think Donnell would be okay with that," she told the ABC.

But teammates who initially backed Ms Wallam now appear to have "thrown [her] under the bus", Ms Finnian-White said.

"My understanding was that it wasn't just about social justice, but environmental issues too… All of a sudden now, it's all back on Donnell," Ms Finnian-White said. "She must be feeling so isolated.

"This always happens to our people and I'm sick of it."

Barry Judd, who researches Aboriginal participation in sport, said it's a story he's seen play out many times.

Ms Wallam's teammates are in an extremely difficult situation too, he told the BBC: "Reading between the lines… they are probably getting some pressure."

But it is frustratingly common to see Indigenous athletes bravely speak up - particularly on racism - only to end up being painted as villains, the University of Melbourne Pro Vice Chancellor said.

Dr Judd points to Australian Football League (AFL) champion Adam Goodes, who was "booed out of the game" in 2015, a few years after he confronted a young spectator who had racially abused him during a match.

"He very quickly became the baddie in the situation… a scary black man bullying an innocent teenage girl," he said of Goodes, an Australian of the Year and two-time AFL best-and-fairest winner.

Ms Wallam's situation is similar, he says. "[She's] the problem. It's a full circle moment, because that's what Lang Hancock called Indigenous people - a problem."

Such incidents leave many Indigenous athletes feeling like public acceptance or affection is conditional on them being silent and grateful, he added.

It's not just a netball problem. Many say it is a time of reckoning for racism in Australian sport.

Aboriginal people, especially women and girls, are less likely than the broader population to engage in organised sport.

The Super Netball league currently has just one current Aboriginal player - Ms Wallam - and only three have played for the Diamonds in their 84-year history.

NA says it's committed to increasing Indigenous participation, but this week a former board member, Nareen Young, said racism exists "at every level" of the sport.

In a statement to News Corp Australia, NA said it took "any claim of racism extremely seriously".

"Netball Australia made a public commitment [in 2020] to listen, learn and change by engaging with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and hearing about their experiences within netball," it said, adding "this incredibly important work continues".

But Dr Judd says the organisation's handling of Ms Wallam's issue is unlikely to help it address its diversity problem.

"This sends a very bad message to young Indigenous people… [that] 'you're not as important to us as corporate dollars and your points of view about how the sport should be managed and its future direction are not taken seriously.'"

Latest Stories

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Embattled Rowing Canada signs with OSIC on heels of damaging independent study

    Rowing Canada has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, three weeks after an independent report Olympic champion Marnie McBean called "shocking" revealed a toxic environment in the sport. The national federation will be able to access the new Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner following a transition period that will end no later than Dec. 13. "The sport community is in need of a consistent national safe sport program and this is a great step forward for everyone involved in sport

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • What Nick Nurse noticed after watching film of win vs. the Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on