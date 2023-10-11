Racing warns of £1bn black hole due to closer checks on punters

Bookmakers at work during a meeting at Doncaster Racecourse - ProSports/Shutterstock /Mick Atkins

Racing has united in calling on the Government to ditch its gambling affordability checks, claiming the industry has been left with a crippling £1 billion black hole in lost betting turnover since 2021.

Eight organisations, including the two biggest racecourse operators Arena Leisure and the Jockey Club and some of the biggest names in the sport, including leading trainers John Gosden and Nicky Henderson, have signed the letter which will arrive on the desk of Lucy Frazer, the secretary for state for culture, media and sport today.

In it they warn that the new reforms in the Government’s gambling white paper will cost racing £250 million in funding over the next five years if it implements further proposed affordability checks on betting customers. It warns of an impending disaster for British horseracing as punters either walk away from the sport or turn to the black market to gamble.

Martin Cruddace, the chief executive of Arena Leisure which operates 16 racecourses and author of the letter, says that over £1 billion of online betting turnover on British racing has been lost in the last two years due to the current affordability checks that require customers to provide pay slips, P60s and bank statements in the event of even moderate losses. One consequence of the checks already is a drop of 1,000 in the racehorse population..

Cruddace also warns that the measures will have no tangible impact on preventing gambling harm, pointing out that the affordability checks in place for two years now have had no effect on any of the nine current indices to measure gambling-related harm and yet have had a huge knock-on effect on the industry.

He said on Tuesday: “We support the motivations of the Government to evolve how we protect customers in the digital age. However our industry risks becoming collateral damage with measures that have no impact in reducing gambling-related harm, promoted by those with an ideological agenda, not an evidence-based one.”

John Gosden said: “The [Gambling] Commission has a lack of understanding of the relationship between horseracing and gambling. The area they need to target is the gaming and online casino market, which is on everyone’s phone and in everyone’s pocket.

“It’s the law of unintended consequences. They drive people to the unregulated black market where there is no protection. The gaming casinos target the young with bright colours, follow the algorithms and seduce them. It is this that the Gambling Commission should focus on.”

