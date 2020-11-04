Racing school for minorities extends olive branch to Larson

Urban Youth Racing School founder Anthony Martin, left, and his wife Michelle Martin pose for a photo at the school, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The school has made it its mission to introduce inner-city youngsters, most of them black, to the motorsports world. (AP Photo/Dan Gelston)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jysir Fisher was whisked into victory lane at Dover for a whirlwind of hugs and high-fives with race winner Kyle Larson. Fisher never really watched NASCAR and had no idea who Larson was when they were seated only days earlier at the same table at an awards banquet for a youth racing school. The Philadelphia teen’s interests lean toward engineering, yet there he was last October, soaking in the spoils of winning a playoff race with his new favorite driver.

The two formed an instant bond at the banquet: Larson used his Chevrolet connections to get Fisher into the race, and three nights after they met, the driver won his only NASCAR race of the 2019 season. Larson even gave his email address to Fisher and told him to write any time.

“He’s like the real-deal racer,” Fisher said he thought of Larson.

The next time Fisher and Larson spoke face to face, the topic would have seemed inconceivable at that October ceremony for the Urban Youth Racing School.

Larson, an advocate for the Philly-based program that creates opportunities in racing for minorities, was caught using a slur during an iRacing event in April. Larson lost his NASCAR ride, his sponsor, his multimillion-dollar contract — and perhaps shattered his reputation with the kids and the school where he stood as a role model. That’s what led Larson back to the school as part of his racial repentance tour — which included a visit to the site in Minneapolis where George Floyd died — and he met with students, their families and instructors to have real conversations about the hurt he caused.

The 28-year-old Larson wanted to apologize to Fisher for the slur, not by Zoom or text, but eye to eye in the same room. Unsure how he would feel when he saw Larson, Fisher was open to a conversation with someone suddenly labeled a racist.

“I didn’t think of Kyle as that person,” Fisher said. “I didn’t want to make any assumptions before I actually heard the story from him. I saw the video and everybody was giving their opinions and stuff. But I wanted to know the real story, how he was feeling, from Kyle.”

Fisher said Larson was sincere in his apology, realized the pain he caused and how ignorant he had been for failing to realize how wicked the N-word is to the Black community.

“He didn’t fully get the full meaning behind the word,” Fisher said. “He thought it was cool to use it. It wasn’t.”

The 18-year-old Fisher, a mechanical engineering major at Morehouse College, believed an “honest mistake” was made and forgave Larson for the slur. Larson explained he used the word “ casually, almost like a greeting ” and vowed to rid it from his vocabulary. They’ve become texting buddies since, and Fisher was sure to congratulate Larson when he landed his 2021 NASCAR ride with Hendrick Motorsports.

Fisher plans to attend a NASCAR race in the area next season when Larson returns to the track. He might see him sooner should Larson continue his visits to the school that started in 1998 with a bold plan to take kids from the inner city to the inner circle of stock car racing.

The Urban Youth Racing School was hatched by Philly native Anthony Martin, who left a sports marketing career in which he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Randall Cunningham and Charles Barkley to pursue his love of racing and mix it with a dream of introducing inner-city kids to NASCAR. The school has served more than 7,500 students from ages 8 to 18 over the last 22 years and teaches all aspects of auto racing, including driving and Black racing history. UYRS uses a science, technology, engineering and math curriculum and students are quizzed and graded and compete for various year-end awards.

Fisher won the 2019 Chevy points championship for his work in class and on the go-kart track and earned a trophy about as big as his 5-foot-7 frame. Chevrolet has helped subsidize the program, one Martin and his wife, Michelle, said was composed of about 90% young Black males.

Larson got a taste of the curriculum when Michelle Martin gave him a history lesson on racial inequality that spanned 400 years.

“I said, ‘This really sucks for you, Kyle, because you said what you said not only in the middle of a viral pandemic, but we also have this racial pandemic that’s happening,’” she said. “But I understood how he said the word. I understood the context of the word. But I also needed him to understand what our boys go through. The racial profiling. What that word means when used in a specific way. The minute you use it, the minute you’re not Black and use it, it turns into a whole different word with a whole different meaning.”

Story continues