Racing reject Roma’s first bid for Di Cesare

Roma have made their first advance for Racing defender Marco Di Cesare.

One of the club’s objectives in January is to add another defender to their roster.

With Mario Hermoso’s future still uncertain amid interest from Real Madrid, Roma have set their sights on Racing’s 22-year-old Di Cesare.

According to journalist Daniele Trecca of calciomercato.it, the Giallorossi have already made an initial offer, which however has been rejected by the Argentine club.

Despite the initial refusal, Roma seems intent on continuing the negotiations, even though the competition is becoming increasingly fierce.

There are other clubs interested and, among these, Inter has also entered the race for the Argentine defender.