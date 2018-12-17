Racing Point F1 team reveals date for launch of new look in 2019

Racing Point reveals date for launch of new look

The Racing Point Formula 1 team is set to reveal its new look at the Canadian International AutoShow next February.

Racing Point, the successor to the Force India entry that fell into administration last summer, will officially present its new identity and 2019 livery at the Toronto event on February 13.

That is five days before pre-season testing will begin at Barcelona and two days prior to Ferrari's 2019 launch, which is the only other unveiling confirmed so far.

The decision to launch its season in Toronto means the first look at the Silverstone outfit's latest guise will be in the home country of the leader of the consortium it is now owned by - Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, father of the team's new-for-2019 driver Lance.

As well as a possible new livery, the launch event could be the first outing for the team's anticipated new name, as the Racing Point name is not expected to be a permanent new title.

Earlier this month, the FIA's provisional entry list for the 2019 F1 world championship listed the team and chassis name as Racing Point, having completed the 2018 season as Racing Point Force India.

That was part of the ongoing transition following the convoluted solution to the troubles faced by the Force India entry.

