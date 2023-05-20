Racing for the OSNS cause at Area 27

An upcoming high-end, high-energy event packed with plenty of speed will mean future help for the kids and families of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. OSNS and Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver are again joining together for the second Cars for a Cause on July 20 at the track designed by F1 racing legend Jacques Villeneuve. A wide array of luxury sports cars will be racing that day with the goal of raising money for the OSNS Legacy Foundation. The first, sold-out event was held in 2019, bringing in more than $100,000. “I think Area 27 has the same values as we do and have always been very supportive and very open to helping us with our causes,” said Mark Melissen, chair of the legacy foundation board of directors. “Partnering with Area 27 is really important for OSNS.” According to Area 27 events manager Mykaela Coty-Scholl, the organization was quick to jump at the chance to help out a second time. “We love to be able to support our community and this is just amazing that we can give our members... an opportunity to support where they live,” she said. “It’s a phenomenal thing to be able to do for the next generation. “A children’s charity is really close to a lot of people’s hearts, including our members as well as our staff.” The OSNS Legacy Foundation is designed to provide ongoing funding for the centre’s work with children with developmental challenges and their families in the South Okanagan and Similkameen. In addition to the racing on that day, for the brave of heart, there will be an opportunity to experience first hand the thrill of some high-speed, adrenaline pumping laps of the the world-class course with a certified driver.

Some of the Motorsport’s more than 400 members have donated their time and vehicles for the ride-along-of-a-lifetime. For those wanting that thrill, the ticketed track spots will include a chance to meet their driver and admire the wheels before taking to the course. For all those attending there will also be a chance to pop over to the Kartplex go-cart track to do some driving and look over the static display of vehicles at the Show and Shine portion of the track. People can also stop for lunch at the park’s in-house restaurant, Crave Creative Kitchen, and hear from members of the legacy foundation about how the event will impact the centre’s work. “This partnership with Area 27 is just another example of the incredible community support we have,” said OSNS centre executive director Heather Miller. “The further out the community support is and the greater variety of people we’re able to engage, the more people we reach and the more people we serve. “This event is also really exciting for our children and families having a new experience. So much fun and so uplifting.” Registration details and ticket prices will be announced later this month on the Area 27 and OSNS legacy foundations Instagram and Facebook pages. The handles are @osnslegacyfoundation and @area27okanagan for both Instagram and Facebook

Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald