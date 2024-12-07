Harlequins’ damp squib as Racing 92 prevail on rotten Parisian evening

Max Spring celebrates scoring a try as Harlequins failed to repeat their success on French soil - Getty Images/Franck Fife

Racing 92 23 Harlequins 12

Harlequins orchestrated two fantastic French fêtes last season — against Bordeaux-Bègles and Racing 92 — but on Saturday these great showmen were doused in the opening round of the Champions Cup on a gruesome Parisian evening.

Stuart Lancaster’s French aristocrats - fighting a bout of flu this week — were displaced from their usual abode. La Défense Arena is still being disassembled after the Olympics, so the match took place in less glamorous surroundings, in Créteil, the home of a French fourth-tier football club.

The outstanding Nolan Le Garrec aside, Racing 92 hardly put on the model of a wet-weather performance, but in the end their three handsome tries were enough to defeat Harlequins, whose French exploits of late have tended to be more successful in the warm and dry.

That being said, the weather in Paris was abysmal. For evidence look no further than Adam Jones, that battle-hardened warhorse of 100 caps in the Welsh front row, who was forced to wear gloves. Double-takes all round.

Marcus Smith returned at fly-half after an autumn rest last week but we were robbed of a tantalising head-to-head at No 10 owing to Owen Farrell’s groin injury which was operated on last month. Farrell was present in Créteil, however, watching from the stands alongside former Saracens and England team-mate Mako Vunipola, himself now at Vannes in the Top 14, and Racing 92’s Henry Arundell.

It would be churlish to be too critical given the conditions, but the match was pockmarked by elementary handling errors and general clumsiness as both teams slipped and slid about in the sodden Parisian night. Harlequins were certainly the more sensible of the two sides as far as a wet-weather strategy was concerned — by default, given that Racing 92 appeared not to have one at all — but the visitors lost a little of their pragmatism in the opposing 22 after showing plenty of it to get there.

Racing 92’s French flanker Ibrahim Diallo after a tackle in Saturday’s Champions Cup match - Getty Images/Franck Fife

Alex Dombrandt, captain on the night, gave the visitors the lead after jinking past opposite number Jordan Joseph — whose appalling attempted tackle could, perhaps, kindly, be attributed to the conditions — at the back of a maul and Harlequins will be ruing several more points-scoring opportunities. The Premiership side have made their name on the back of their devil-may-care nature but they turned down a handful of kickable opportunities in the first half in favour of going for the try, and failed to convert all of them except for Dombrandt’s opener. One kickable shot was spurned in favour of a phase attack which ended in a scuffed Smith drop-goal attempt, which seemed ill-conceived in the extreme. In such inclement weather, away at French heavyweights, under the floodlights? Take the points.

It meant that when Racing 92 did ignite — as, with such individual firepower, they always have a tendency to do — they had earnt a two-score lead by half time. At no point did the hosts give even the slightest hint that they were planning on adjusting their tactics to suit the conditions and both of their tries, incredibly, came in the most stylish of fashion. First, Vinaya Habosi got on the end of an Antoine Gibert cross-kick, before offloading inside to Cameron Woki, with the flanker popping up to Le Garrec; second, Josua Tuisova cannoned through Jack Kenningham before offloading deftly to Habosi, who managed to free his arms to Woki and two pairs of hands later Wame Naituvi was sliding over in the corner.

Racing 92’s Fijian wing Vinaya Habosi, right, fights for the ball with Harlequins’ English wing Nick David - Franck Fife/Getty Images

The half-time deficit and lack of ruthlessness did not stop Harlequins, however. Will Porter’s snipe from the base — and Smith’s conversion — levelled the scores but their resurgence was hampered by a Lennox Anyanwu sin-binning, for a tip-tackle on Ibrahim Diallo. It looked utterly hideous but Diallo was leaping and how much of a role Anyanwu actually played was up for debate.

Le Garrec nudged the hosts in front for a Harlequins offside before Racing 92 struck again in style. Naituvi went on a mazy run and Gibert’s sumptuous crossfield kick found Max Spring unmarked, and the full-back cantered home to score.

Jordan Joseph was held up by a Harlequins boot but Le Garrec stretched Racing 92’s lead further off the tee, and not even two late yellow cards could stop the hosts avenging last season’s defeat and washing Harlequins away into the night.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 0-5 Dombrandt try, 5-5 Le Garrec try, 7-5 Le Garrec con, 12-5 Naituvi try, 12-10 Porter try, 12-12 Smith con, 15-12 Le Garrec pen, 20-12 Spring try, 23-12 Le Garrec pen.

HT: 12-5

Racing 92: M Spring; V Habosi (Tedder 53), G Fickou (c), J Tuisova, W Naituvi; A Gibert, N Le Garrec; G Gogichashvili (Julien 52), J Tarrit (Chat 52), L-M Mazibuko (Kharaishvili 52), B Palu (Sanconnie 54), F Sanconnie (Baudonne 46), C Woki, I Diallo, J Joseph (Zinzen 68).

Replacements unused: Le Bail, Lancaster. Yellow card: Tuisova 78, Diallo 79

Harlequins: L Halfpenny; C Murley, L Northmore, L Anyanwu (Beard 61), N David; M Smith (J Evans 68), W Porter (Care 59); W Jones (Els 66), J Walker, S Kerrod (Lamositele 57), D Lamb, S Lewies (W Evans 68), C Cunningham-South (Chisholm 58), J Kenningham, A Dombrandt (c).

Replacements unused: Riley. Yellow card: Anyanwu 51

Referee: C Busby

Attendance: 5,497



FT: Racing 92 23 Harlequins 12

A perfect start to the Champions Cup campaign for hopefuls Racing 92 although it was far from a flawless performance by the Parisiens who failed to go for the jugular and get the bonus point even though the opportunities presented themselves. For Harlequins it was a disappointing night, especially considering they were all over the French outfit in the first half. The bottom line was that the hosts took their chances even when things weren’t going their way.

After that early second half try from Will Porter, everyone must have thought that was the catalyst for a Quins resurgence but Racing held firm, stayed organised and got the win they ultimately deserved.

09:53 PM GMT

79 mins: Racing 92 23 Harlequins 12

Diallo also sent to sin bin. 13-man Racing only need to hold tough for another minute as Quins go searching for the losing bonus point. They knock it on though and that’s it. Game over. Full time and its a hard faught victory for Racing.

09:51 PM GMT

77 mins: Racing 92 23 Harlequins 12

Dombrandt heads for the corner flag in a last ditch attempt to salvage something from the game but Racing hold strong once again. Time is of the essence. Quins get a penalty. Tuisova in the sin bi. The visitors kick it into touch. This is their last shot.

09:39 PM GMT

66 mins: Racing 92 23 Harlequins 12

It’s all going Racing’s way now...or is it? The Parisiens think they have another try but there is a foot underneath the ball and it’s chalked off. Le Garrec puts it between the posts anyway from the penalty to extend the Racing advantage. By the way the hosts are one try away from a bonus point.

09:32 PM GMT

TRY! Racing 92 20 Harlequins 12

It had been coming. And what a move it was. Max Spring gets on the end of a flowing sumptuous sequence of play to put distance between the sides. Le Garrec misses the conversion.

09:28 PM GMT

59 mins: Racing 92 15 Harlequins 12

Racing edge back in front thanks to the accuracy from the penalty of Le Garrec, who will be plying his trade at La Rochelle next season.

09:25 PM GMT

57 mins: Racing 92 12 Harlequins 12

The momentum is ebbing and flowing but neither side is budging. Racing looking dangerous but failing to take advantage of the extra man.

09:24 PM GMT

55 mins: Racing 92 12 Harlequins 12

Racing are definitely imposing themselves on the opposition more now. Racing win a penalty after attacking Quins around the ruck. They kick it into touch.

09:17 PM GMT

51 mins: Racing 92 12 Harlequins 12

It’s going to be a yellow card and 10 minutes in the bin for Quins’ Anwanyu who seems to have lifted Racing’s Diallo up and almost spear tackled him to the ground. Dangerous tackle.

Racing 92’s French flanker Ibrahim Diallo, centre, is tackled dangerously by Awanyu of Harlequins - Franck Fife/Getty Images

09:11 PM GMT

48 mins: Racing 92 12 Harlequins 12

Quins are applying some serious pressure but Racing are holding strong. Le Garrec clears to relieve some of it but Quins keep on coming. They’ve had to defend for their lives for the first 10 minutes of the second period.

09:07 PM GMT

47 mins: Racing 92 12 Harlequins 12

Smith takes off down the right flank, beating one man, and another. He lays it off to Cunningham-South who fumbles but it hits the ref in the process so he calls for a scrum.

09:05 PM GMT

TRY! 43 mins: Racing 92 12 Harlequins 12

Second half underway in Paris. And it’s a fast start for Quins. Will Porter picks it from the maul, fakes a pass and he’s off towards the paint where crashes down between two Racing players for Quins’ second try. Smith makes the conversion. All square.

08:51 PM GMT

HT: Racing 92 12 Harlequins 5

Hard to say the lead is deserved by Racing but unlike Quins they have taken their opportunities, even though there has been few. Quins have looked promising until the final pass. They’ll need to tidy up their game in the second period.

08:49 PM GMT

TRY! 39 mins: Racing 92 12 Harlequins 5

It’s been basically all Quins in this first half but whenever Racing have had an opportunity they’ve taken it. From one end to the other, you might even say it was completely against the run of play, Racing score their second try of the game. Fijian winger Wame Naituvi goes over for the hosts’ second try on 39 minutes. Conversion missed by Le Garrec.

08:41 PM GMT

37 mins: Racing 92 7 Harlequins 5

In case you’re watching and wondering why Racing’s spectacular La Defense Arena looks a little, er, underwhelming, it’s because the game is not at Racing’s magnificent indoor theatre in Nanterre with the enhanced acoustics. It has been out of commission since its use for the Paris Olympics in the summer.

For the moment, Racing are playing at the slightly less salubrious surrounds of the 12,000-capacity Stade Dominique-Duvauchelle in the south-eastern suburb of Creteil.

08:39 PM GMT

35 mins: Racing 92 7 Harlequins 5

I think, since Le Garrec’s sumptuous score, it would be fair to label this as “one for the purists”...

08:38 PM GMT

33 mins: Racing 92 7 Harlequins 5

It looked like another Quins try might be looming but Racing pinch it from the lineout and halt the momentum. Quins not be accurate or ruthless enough with the amount of ball they’ve had so far. 63% possession to be precise.

08:34 PM GMT

28 mins: Racing 92 7 Harlequins 5

Racing can’t seem to get away from their own end line though...

Another scrum opportunity for Quins coming up. The players set. the ball eventually rolls out to Smith who throws it to Porter. They switch the play. Harlequins move the bal nicely but meet a Racing wall once more

08:31 PM GMT

27 mins: Racing 92 7 Harlequins 5

Quins push Racing towards their own end line in the maul but Racing hold the momentum and celebrate the turnover like they’ve just scored a try

08:29 PM GMT

25 mins: Racing 92 7 Harlequins 5

Dombrandt attempts to bulldoze through the Racing wall near the 22. The ref deems the challenge of the Racing player to be illegal and Quins get a penalty.

08:27 PM GMT

TRY! 16 mins: Racing 92 7 Harlequins 5

Racing 92 have just made a mockery of this Parisian tempest scoring a try which was as delicate as it was devastating. It came largely against the run of play, too; in terms of wet-weather management, Harlequins have started the better and look sturdier at the set piece. Nolan Le Garrec’s try has shown that, regardless of the weather, the hosts can strike from anywhere. But there’s more than one way to skin a cat and if Quins’ foundations remain solid then the visitors will believe.

Conversion made too.

08:19 PM GMT

TRY! 10 mins: Racing 92 0 Harlequins 5

The first ten minutes here saw Quins dominate proceedings but Racing have settled into the game now a little. Opening try for Harlequins after a massive effort from the pack The lineout is well executed and is Alex Dombrandt who breaks a tackle and crashes over the line for the first try of the night. No conversion though 0-5 it is.

07:49 PM GMT

Around the grounds

Around the European grounds there were some interesting results to kickstart the 2024/2025 Investec Champions Cup campaign.

Bath 20 La Rochelle 24 (yesterday)

Sharks 39 Exeter Chiefs 21

Clermont 28 Benetton 0

Stormers 14 Toulon 24

Northampton 38 Castres 8

Munster 33 Stade Francais 7

Saracens 27 Bulls 5

07:35 PM GMT

The stats

Before these two heavyweights go toe-to-toe in Paris, here are some eyebrow raising stats to ponder...

Racing 92

Racing averaged the most metres per possession (12.6), second-most metres per carry (4.4), and third-most post-contact metres per carry (1.1).

They had the best gain line success rate (50.8%) last season. They made the most carry metres (563) and post-contact metres (140) per game.

Max Spring has made more carry metres than any other player in the French Top 14 so far this season, a total of 721. He has also made 12 clean breaks in his eight appearances for the club this season.

Harlequins

Marcus Smith was the top point-scorer (85) in last year’s Champions Cup. He also assisted the most line breaks (14) and beat the most defenders (24) for Harlequins.

Will Evans won the joint-most turnovers (13) last season, including nine jackals, putting him first on that particular leaderboard.

Harlequins made 84 visits to the 22 metre line (3rd) last season, and scored an average of 2.88 points per entry (3rd). However, they also conceded the most 22 metre line entries (89).

07:02 PM GMT

The teams

Racing 92: Spring; Habosi, Fickou (capt), Tuisova, Naituvi; Gibert, Le Garrec; Gogichashvili, Tarrit, Mazibuko, Palu, Sanconnie, Woki, Diallo, Joseph.

Replacements: Chat, Julien, Kharaishvili, Baudonne, Zinzen, Le Bail, Lancaster, Tedder.

Harlequins: Halfpenny; Murley, Northmore, Anyanwu, David; Smith, Porter; Jones, Walker, Kerrod, Lamb, Lewies, Cunningham-South, Kenningham, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Riley, Els, Lamositele, Chisholm, Evans, Care, Evans, Beard.

06:54 PM GMT

Racing 92 v Harlequins live blog

Good evening all and welcome to the first round of the Investec Champions Cup where Racing 92 take on the Harlequins.

I’ll be taking you through all of the action on the Telegraph’s live blog so make sure to tune in.

In team news, Harlequins have recalled England stars Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South for the opener. Fly-half Smith and flanker Cunningham-South are back in the fold after a granted rest period following England’s Autumn Nations Series. Lock Dino Lamb is also set to make his 100th appearance the club.

Marcus Smith returns for Harlequins - Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire

Meanwhile, Racing 92 - finalists in 2016, 2018 and 2020 - will have to do without fly-half Owen Farrell who misses this game through injury. France centre Gael Fickou will captain the side at number 13. Director of Rugby Stuart Lancaster emphasised this week the importance of a European run for the French outfit.

“The Champions Cup is an important goal for all of us, the players and the club,” said Lancaster.

“We came close to winning this competition in 2018 and 2021. We look forward to it.

“Last week, our poor start to the game cost us dearly, we are determined not to repeat the same mistake this weekend.

“We were hit by a small flu epidemic this week so Will Rowlands and Thomas Laclayat had to withdraw, but as always it creates opportunities for other players such as Lee-Marvin Mazibuko who has been patiently waiting for his chance.”

On the topic of form, Quins lost against Bristol Bears in their last Premiership game while the hosts have also lost their past two matches, including a narrow defeat at the hands of Toulouse.