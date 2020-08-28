Racial injustice protests: A sport-by-sport snapshot of things in aftermath of Jacob Blake shooting

Moved by the videotaped shooting of Jacob Blake, many professional athletes " some who had previously donned Black Lives Matter T-Shirts and knelt for the national anthem to protest racial injustice " made a more dramatic statement.

They refused to play.

NBA players led the way Wednesday and Thursday by sitting out of scheduled playoff games in the "bubble" in Florida, the league's answer to finishing up the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The movement quickly spread to the other professional sports.

"We are scared as Black people in America," LeBron James said. "Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are terrified."

Athletes similarly came together after the death of George Floyd, another Black man who died when an officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than seven minutes. Some players knelt during the national anthem or stood in silence, fists raised, while others wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts or had names of Black people killed by police on their jerseys.

But then the cellphone video of Blake getting shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee, emerged.

Athletes say the moment has forced them to act. Here's a look at what they are doing across the major professional sports to call for an end to racial injustice:

NBA

The Milwaukee Bucks set off a wave of postponements in professional sports Wednesday, when players refused to take the court for a playoff game against Orlando. The two other playoff games for that day were also postponed, as were the three games set for Thursday.

NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass issued a statement that said: "We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday," and added that a group of players and representatives from the teams in the bubble were going to hold a video conference call with the league's front office and union officials about the next step.

Major League Baseball (MLB)

Seven games were postponed Thursday, a day after three games were called off.

"In this world, I've always believed, there's two things you can't live without. It has nothing to do with food and water. It's love and hope. And I don't think we're doing a good job in our country giving that to everyone and I think that needs to be the focus here," Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

National Football League (NFL)

Nine teams cancelled practice Thursday. The league is set to start its season on 10 September.

National Hockey League (NHL)

Announced Thursday that it postponed two days of playoff games. The league's games went on as scheduled Wednesday. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who is Black, was vocal about the issue on Twitter, saying it would send "a clear message that human rights take priority over sports."

Golf

