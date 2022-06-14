Racial bias concerns surface ahead of Meck property reevaluation + Fire erupts on a Lake Norman island

Hey folks! KJ here. Michael Jordan is arguably the best basketball player of all time, a really great baseball player, and maybe a pretty good fisherman? Being an angler isn’t his primary profession these days, but the Charlotte Hornets owner reeled in a 24-pound dolphinfish this weekend off the North Carolina coast.

This is the third year competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and it’s not even the biggest fish he’s reeled in at the event before. Jordan acknowledged that this week’s catch “kind of wore me out a little bit.” I guarantee I won’t be able to do that at 59 years old (let alone right now if we’re being honest).

I promise there’s nothing fishy about the rest of your news. Thanks to audience engagement intern Sydney Bergan for her help.

One of the many homes for sale in Charlotte. Mecklenburg County is on track to set new property tax values in 2023.

Charlotte residents are voicing concerns ahead of the upcoming county-wide property valuations, including over gentrification and racial bias.

At the Sarah Stevenson Tuesday Forum this morning, many spoke up about how Black-owned properties and properties are often undervalued at a local and national level. Attendee Tommie Robinson also brought up concerns of gentrification, saying he’s seen property values increase when a neighborhood starts gentrifying, but not when it was in the hands of Black owners.

“We’re not looking at color, we’re just looking at the data and what those sales and transactions are,” Mecklenburg County Assessor Ken Joyner told attendees.

Gordon Rago has the full story.

Smoke billows from a fire on Lynch Island on Lake Norman Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022. The cause is unknown, fire officials said.

Those morning thunderstorms in Charlotte may have ruined your commute (definitely mine), but it also may have stopped a fire on Lake Norman.

Billowing smoke could be seen for miles Tuesday morning from a fire on one of various islands dotting Lake Norman, fire officials said. Just after sunrise, the Huntersville Fire Department released photos on Twitter of smoke from what the department identified as Lynch Island at the southern end of the 520-mile lake.

Story continues

The fire was expected to burn throughout Tuesday, but the thunderstorms appeared to have doused the remaining flames, according to fire department tweets.

“Mother-nature came through for us,” the department said on Twitter “…That quick thunderstorm darkened the fire significantly.”

Joe Marusak has more on that.

Margaret Maurice, the music teacher at Hidden Valley Elementary School, was honored last month with the Country Music Association, honored Maurice as a Music Teacher of Excellence last month. She was one of 30 honored across the country and the only one in North Carolina.

This school year, Margaret Maurice asked some of her 988 students to pick four songs that represented major moments in their lives.

“These presentations moved and humbled me more than I can say,” the Hidden Valley Elementary music teacher said. “Although my students are young, they have been through more experiences and emotions than many adults.”

As a first generation Filipino-American, Maurice knows what it feels like to not be represented in classroom materials. She wants her students to feel included through representative text, stories, and songs so that they’re able to find pride in their sense of self, she said.

Read more from Anna Maria Della Costa.

Temperatures could go well above 100 degrees Tuesday in Rock Hill.

As an avid fan user (even in the winter), this story hurt me. Charlotte’s current heat wave is a reminder that fans may bring “comfort,” but do not prevent “heat-related illness,” according to the CDC.

When temperatures are high enough to threaten your health, air conditioning goes a lot further than a fan in terms of keeping you safe, the agency adds.

“Air conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness,” the CDC says. “Exposure to air conditioning for even a few hours a day will reduce the risk for heat-related illness.”

Mary Ramsey has more, including the steps Mecklenburg County is taking to help the community.

Plus, here’s some more related stories on the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and how to avoid energy-related costs.

5. Some more stories to read

---

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.

Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your weekend!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.