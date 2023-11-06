Rachel Zegler's Fit-and-Flare Gown Channeled Jennifer Lawrence's 'Hunger Games' Character Katniss Everdeen

The fashion odds were very much in her favor.

Rachel Zegler paid tribute to her Hunger Games predecessor Jennifer Lawrence over the weekend. At the European premiere of the long-awaited prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Zegler wore a regal gown that channeled Lawrence's beloved character Katniss Everdeen.

On Sunday, the actress made her debut as the franchise's newest leading lady in a black Alexander McQueen gown with a crown-shaped strapless neckline and a fit-and-flare skirt with a red pattern reminiscent of Katniss's fire gown in the first Hunger Games movie which premiered in 2012. In the original movie, Katniss appeared on a TV program leading up to the Games in a stunning white gown that goes up in flames and turns into a black dress.

For her part, Zegler accessorized with a bangle, a couple of rings, and silver hoop earrings. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in gentle waves that she tucked behind her ears. For glam, Zegler opted for a rosy-red smoky eye look and a merlot-hued lip.

For the unfamiliar, The Hunger Games takes place in dystopian America where the government holds the annual Hunger Games during which children from each district are selected to compete to the death in a televised event. In the newest installment, The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes, Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird during the tenth-annual Games. The prequel takes place years before President Snow's reign and Katniss Everdeen and Peta Mellark capturing the hearts of Panem.

Zegler was joined on the carpet by her co-stars Hunter Schafer and Tom Blyth, as well as her boyfriend, Josh Andrés Rivera (who starred alongside Zegler in West Side Story).

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on Nov. 17.

