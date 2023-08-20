Rachel Zegler’s 'Snow White' Comments Are Being Compared To Robert Pattinson’s 'Twilight' Hatred

The 22-year-old actor is of Colombian and Polish descent and initially faced racist backlash from people who argued that the princess should be played by a white actor.

extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting.



i really, truly do not want to see it.



so i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what pic.twitter.com/AU5PjJutK5 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 15, 2023

But the negative reaction toward Zegler has only intensified in recent weeks after some of her comments about the movie, which is slated for release in March, resurfaced online.

In September, Zegler criticized the character of Prince Charming in the original film as she hinted that the adaptation will have more of a feminist undertone.

Speaking at the D23 Expo, she told ExtraTV: “The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So, we didn’t do that this time.”

In addition to these comments, Zegler's confession that she only watched

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly back in December, the star explained: “I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I’m being so serious.”

“I watched it once, and then I went on the ride in Disney World, which was called Snow White’s Scary Adventures… Doesn’t sound like something a little kid would like,” Zegler went on. “I was terrified of it, never revisited Snow White again.”

“I watched it for the first time in probably 16, 17 years when I was doing this film,” she concluded.

And Zegler's open criticism of the 1937 movie has caused a stir, with many slamming the actor for her approach to the live-action remake. She has been called a “walking PR disaster for Disney,” and even accused of “shaming anyone who liked” the animated original.

Rachel Zegler admitting she didn't like Snow White growing up, saying she had only watched it ONCE before getting the role is so sad to me. Out of MILLIONS of women who loved the character, care about the story and yet this is who we get. 🤡🤢 pic.twitter.com/IVKQN4FIHc — Vara Dark (@Vara_Dark) August 10, 2023

miss rachel zegler should not be in such hot water over saying snow white wasn’t ahead of it’s time (true), it wasn’t a childhood favorite of hers (honest), and the remake is going to attempt more feminism (something i think ALL of the other live-action princesses have said??) — julia (@juliaannecudney) August 13, 2023

Others have drawn attention to some industry double standards, with a popular tweet pointing out that male actors have been celebrated for speaking out against their popular movie projects in the past.

Others have drawn attention to some industry double standards, with a popular tweet pointing out that male actors have been celebrated for speaking out against their popular movie projects in the past.

harrison ford and robert pattinson actively hate star wars and twilight and yet it’s hehe funny and all rachel zegler did was say snow white scared her as kid https://t.co/wG33WDX64b — alex | comms open (@blueromanticss) August 14, 2023

the fact that it’s always been treated as funny and quirky with those two but with her it’s a problem makes my blood boil — mehr (@PRIVEKAEYA) August 14, 2023

the way i’ve been saying this, millie bobbie brown, jenna ortega and countless women can’t be anything but grateful and humble but men can rip their franchises’ to shreds https://t.co/1EZAHCnflN — Idriss (@joiedevivrex2) August 14, 2023

I wonder what’s different about her and those two guys — KF (@Kev_Kev_93) August 15, 2023

Landing the role of Han Solo in the 1970s kickstarted Harrison Ford’s huge career, but he has admitted that he has never been a fan of the

Landing the role of Han Solo in the 1970s kickstarted Harrison Ford’s huge career, but he has admitted that he has never been a fan of the "Star Wars" character and even wanted him to be killed off early in the franchise.

Ford previously told Starpulse that Han Solo was “relatively thin,” and added to Entertainment Weekly: “He’s got a good heart but I think he’s certainly a much less interesting character than Indiana Jones. He’s dumb as a stump. Han Solo was very good to me at a certain point in my career. But I’m done. I’m done with him.”

And Robert Pattinson has been even more vocal about his true feelings towards the

And Robert Pattinson has been even more vocal about his true feelings towards the "Twilight" movie franchise, which catapulted him to global superstardom in the 2000s. Pattinson played the role of Edward Cullen, and he repeatedly criticized both his character and the story during the promo tours for the films.

In fact, Pattinson even criticized the author of the books that the movies were based on, Stephenie Meyer, and claimed that the stories were actually her “sexual fantasy” that he was “uncomfortable” to read.

He told E!: “When I read it, I was convinced Stephenie was convinced she was Bella and it was like it was a book that wasn’t supposed to be published. It was like reading her sexual fantasy, especially when she said it was based on a dream.

“Like, some things about Edward are so specific, I was just convinced, like, ‘This woman is mad. She’s completely mad and she’s in love with her own fictional creation.’ And sometimes you would feel uncomfortable reading this thing,” Pattinson went on.

While promoting the fourth film,

While promoting the fourth film, "Breaking Dawn," Pattinson was asked by Moviefone if he would be a fan of the franchise if he didn’t star in it, to which he admitted: "I think I am a judgmental and cynical person who would just mindlessly hate it without having seen anything; I just think I’m a bad person."

He also called the romance between his character and the protagonist, Bella, “a nightmare,” and that the overall story “doesn’t make sense.” He later told Vanity Fair that he “can’t really understand” why people are fans of the story, and even suggested that he’d lost his “dignity” while filming the movies.

Rachel loves Snow White🍎 pic.twitter.com/izHG795kx6 — live laugh love halle bailey, stream ANGEL ✨👼 (@darkfandom_) August 12, 2023

wtf 😭 the way people were crying about her online i thought she was proper ripping into the movie but this is it? this is what everyone is outraged over? because she found the movie scary as a child ? https://t.co/LslqB0nhB3 — nyssasorchid updates (@nyssasorchid) August 13, 2023

The United States release for

The United States release for "Snow White" is scheduled for March 22, 2024. The screenplay was written by "Barbie" co-writer Greta Gerwig, and Gal Gadot stars as the Evil Queen.