Rachel Zegler Just Defended Taylor Swift Against “Cruel” Sexist Joke Made by Barstool Podcast Host

“You will never see people speaking this way about a man."

Getty Images

Rachel Zegler is “sick and tired” of the same old sexist narrative being aimed at women (namely, Taylor Swift) — and she isn’t afraid to voice it.

On Tuesday, the actress took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her discontent after a video went viral in which Barstool podcast hosts joked about needing Swift and Travis Kelce to release a “sex video” in order to verify their dating rumors.

“It’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to Taylor Swift, but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated,” Zegler wrote in response to the video. “You will never see people speaking this way about a man."

it’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated https://t.co/0KxXEfHIC0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

She continued, “That goes for a lot of different scenarios. We do not pick apart men’s attitudes and relationships the way we do women’s. And it’s not always just men who speak this way about us. Women can and do, too. It sucks. Leave Taylor Swift alone!”

Related: Taylor Swift Hung Out With Brittany Mahomes the Night Before the Kansas City Chiefs Game

After followers then tried to defend the podcast host, Dan Katz, Zegler added, “Seeing a lot of ‘it’s a joke,’ but you’ve got to understand that since the beginning of time, ‘you can’t take a joke’ has been synonymous with ‘let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences.’”

Rachel concluded, “We’re sick and tired! It’s never been funny! Get a life!”

In the clip, Katz shared his take on the high-profile relationship between the songstress and Kansas City Chiefs NFL star, explaining, “If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like, ‘Fine.’”

Story continues

Getty

The online exchange comes just days after Swift watched the Chiefs face-off against the New York Jets on Sunday, where she sat in a box with Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.