Rachel Zegler Celebrates Hunger Games Prequel Wrap with Set Photos: 'Loved Every Second'

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Murray Close Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

That's a wrap for Rachel Zegler!

The Golden Globe winner, 21, celebrated the final day of filming her upcoming Hunger Games prequel on Saturday with some behind-the-scenes photos as she wrapped The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on Suzanne Collins' 2019 novel of the same name.

"I have loved every second. And that's a wrap," she wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of herself holding the clapperboard with a glimpse of the set in the background.

"Many many many more words come to mind, but I shan't bore you by pretending I have anything new to offer you with my thoughts," Zegler added in a followup tweet. "Just know I am thankful. Just know I love telling stories. Just know I am so happy with real life. Happy wrap, my songbirds."

She was announced in May to star in the adaptation as Lucy Gray Baird, a District 12 tribute in the 10th Hunger Games.

i have loved every second.

and that’s a wrap. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1rHmOVA4hM — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 5, 2022

PEOPLE exclusively revealed earlier that month that Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) will star opposite Zegler as a young President Coriolanus Snow (previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland) as he mentors Lucy before becoming the villainous tyrannical leader.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also stars Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Zegler's boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera, with whom she previously made her film debut last year in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.

Zegler joked that Rivera, 27, is her "least favorite person on set" as she gave a glimpse behind-the-scenes last month with some help from Reece Feldman (@guywithamoviecamera), who's known for sharing behind-the-scenes content from movie sets with his 1.1 million TikTok followers.

"I visited set to watch Viola be awesome and somehow became the official tour guide — keep an eye out for some fun content captured by the one and only Reece Feldman from now until release," Zegler wrote with the clip on Twitter.

Jennifer Lawrence, who starred as Katniss Everdeen in the first four Hunger Games films, gave the cast some advice as she appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival in August: "You guys are going to have the best time. Just have fun — don't worry about anything."

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premieres Nov. 17, 2023 in theaters.