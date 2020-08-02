S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens says she is 'super proud' of her time as a lads' mags pin up

Rachel Stevens attends the Pride of Britain awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on September 28, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Rachel Stevens has said she has no regrets about her time as a lads’ mags favourite.

The former S Club 7 star says she is “super proud” of her stint as popular pin up, saying the photo shoots were “so fun”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read more: S Club 7's Paul Cattermole claims he was forced to date bandmate Hannah Spearitt

The singer appeared on the cover of FHM eight times and regularly featured in the magazine’s Sexiest Woman of the Year vote.

Talking to The Sun, Stevens, who is now a mum to daughters Amelie and Minnie, said: “I’m super proud of my lads mags shoots. They were so fun. I really loved them.

Rachel Stevens attending the FHM 100 Sexiest Women party at Porland Place in London. (Photo by Tim Whitby - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

“To look back on them now makes me so chuffed. The last shoot I ever did I was in the early stage of pregnancy with my second daughter, so to have those pictures is special. They bring lovely memories.”

She added: "The last shoot I ever did I was in the early stage of pregnancy with my second daughter, about two months, so to have those pictures and know I was in the early days of pregnancy with Minnie was special."

This picture is only for editorial use in connection with the S Club 7 Proms in the Park event. Pop group S Club 7 premiered a one hour UK TV Special, "Back to the 50's", at The Odeon, Leicester Square, London, prior to playing at the CBBC proms in the park. * Band members (left-right) Bradley McIntosh , Hannah Spearritt, John Lee, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole and Jo O'Meara Childrens BBC. (Photo by Rebecca Naden - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Discussing her status as a sex symbol with the Daily Mail recently, Stevens said: “It's lovely that people still view me as a sex symbol.

“But I definitely feel like I've got more confident and sexier as I've got older.

Read more: Spice Girls tour without Victoria Beckham was 'bittersweet' according to Mel C

“Your body is always changing, which is great, but you know more what you want out of life, too, and that inner confidence gives you more sexiness. It makes you feel more confident and that's where it comes from.”

Stevens last musical release was album Come and Get It in 2005.

She has since took part in reality TV, competing in Strictly Come Dancing and finishing runner up in 2008, as well as an appearance on Celebrity Mastermind in 2017.