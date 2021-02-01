Rachel Roddy's recipe for battered salt cod

One Valentine’s Day, a few years ago, we went to a well-known, mostly loved place just off Campo de’ Fiori called Dar Filettaro a Santa Barbara. I can’t remember if it was a late lunch or early dinner, but we sat down at about 6pm, along with four or five other couples, some Roman, some tourists, and all well over 70. If you were to describe a classic and functional Roman joint – the Tetris of small tables and framed pictures, wood fittings and condiment station – you would probably come close to Dar Filettaro. It serves only one thing, filetti di baccalà fritti (or battered salt cod), which you can smell, hear and glimpse being fried in a shimmy of palm oil (which does raise questions) in huge pans in the kitchen, visible at the end of the room.

Each fillet is the size of a narrow slipper, the colour of golden syrup and comes on a plate with a square of very thin paper, which you use to swaddle it like a baby. Each fillet is perfectly engineered, a carapace that shatters, then melts, leaving the batter lining protecting the flakes. By chance, we all seem to have arrived and ordered at more or less the same time, so our battered curls (and sides of puntarelle salad with a blob of anchovy, white beans with onion, bread and butter, beer and wine, landed on our tables almost simultaneously. Then, because it was Valentine’s Day, there was a jolly moment as we raised our glasses or fillets in awkward, collective cheers to whatever: love, fried fish or both. And, because I am sentimental, and even though the cod in Rome is salted, the batter is batter and evokes memories of my fish-and-chip-loving grandparents, who never saw Rome, but would have loved life here. The whole thing was foolishly moving.

Baccalà is a much loved ingredient in Italy, having been brought over by the Normans, diffused further by merchant trading, central to Jewish cuisine and adopted by the catholic church as a guaranteed food for meatless days. Most recipes for baccalà in Rome have their roots in Roman-Jewish traditions, in guazzetto, where it is combiined with pine nuts and raisins, braised with tomatoes, made into polpette, or used in soups or fritti, fried.

Moving, too, although in a completely different way, is how impossibly hard it is for restaurants, trattorie and pizzerie, for pubs and bars, all over the world right now. In Rome, we are a yellow zone: masks are obligatory, movements restricted, and restaurants and bars have to close to customers at 6pm, although they can offer takeaways. And we will take them up on that this Valentine’s, although it won’t be the same without a mass of bodies, the sound of service and collective fish cheers. Something to look forward to next year.



Battered cod (filetti di baccalà)

Serves 4

500g salt cod, rehydrated and cut into 6 thick slices, or 600g cod fillet and a bag of coarse salt.

300g plain flour

Salt

1 tbsp olive oil

200ml cold fizzy water, or lager

1 litre oil (peanut, sunflower, vegetable, canola), for frying

To make your own salt cod, allow four days. Put a layer of coarse salt in a plastic container large enough to accommodate a 600g fillet of cod. Lay the fillet on top of the salt, cover with more salt, then put the lid on the box and refrigerate for 48 hours, occasionally draining off the excess liquid that pools in the box. Lift out the cod, discard the salt, rinse out the box, then return the cod to it. Cover the fish with cold water, put the lid back on and refrigerate for two to three days, changing the water at least twice a day. Drain the cod, pat dry, and refrigerate until ready to use. Before frying, cut the fillet into six slices. (Or buy a 500g piece of salt cod and soak and prepare as above.)

Make the batter in a large bowl by whisking the flour, a good pinch of salt, olive oil and fizzy water (or lager) until smooth and lump free.

In a deep, medium-sized pan at the back of the stove, bring the oil to a boil (180C- 190C) and set up a plate lined with kitchen towel.

Dip three pieces of cod in the batter, lower into the hot oil and fry for five to seven minutes, turning after three, until golden and crisp. Lift out and on to the lined plate and fry the second batch. Sprinkle with fine salt and serve hot.

⁃ The Guardian aims to publish recipes for sustainable fish. For ratings in your region, check: UK; Australia; US.

