Rachel Roddy’s recipe for lasagne, herby spring salad and buttery asparagus

Rachel Roddy
·7 min read

I dream of travelling at near light speed in a spaceship constructed of aluminium, titanium and semolina. My mission is to visit every galaxy in the pasta universe. The ship is also built for time travel and can move through different points over 12,000 years; it encounters the evolution of all the 1,300 pasta shapes that Oretta Zanini De Vita identified in her 2009 Encyclopedia of Pasta; also, shapes not invented yet. I eat them all, while wearing a yolk-coloured spacesuit.

Oretta’s phrase voyage in the pasta universe”, part of the introduction that outlines her research (interviewing very old people about pasta-making traditions), was the one phrase I needed to read in the early days of writing my book about pasta. It summed up the sheer scale of the subject, the historical, geographical and cultural matter, the beauty and the black holes. Then it lightened everything, reminding me I was on a fabulous voyage wearing a yolk-coloured spacesuit (or my yellow boiler suit).

From the pasta universe came a jigsaw. Which, to begin with, I imagined as a universe of 1,300 pieces, 300 more than the jigsaw of a dragon I never finished. It was a useful and overwhelming image. It was my partner Vincenzo who reminded me that I wasn’t trying to write the book Oretta had already written, and that you don’t have to say everything in order to tell a story. He suggested I wrote about 50 pasta shapes – 50 pieces that fitted together and made not the jigsaw, but a jigsaw of the pasta universe.

Choosing the 50 was a bit like doing a jigsaw itself. I heard Grandma Roddy’s voice and started with the corners – lasagne, tria, maccheroni and gnocchi – then the edges – penne, vermicelli, ravioli, tortellini. After that, I worked my way in, looking out for strong features and patterns – capelli d’angelo and fettuccine, vermicelli and spaghetti, cavatelli and orecchiette, busiate and bucatini; lasagne.

Lasagne: there are few things as beautiful, or complete, or that I would rather see arrive in the middle of the table with a big salad and a litre of red wine. Every region has a version, every century a story; it is a galaxy of this universe to explore. The word is thought to derive from the latin lasanum, from the Greek lasanon, both of which mean kitchen pot, which gives us lasanea, or something cooked in a pot. Not that anyone is sure what, exactly, the shape of the thing cooked in the pot was. This uncertainty continues into the middle ages. Then the 14th-century cookbook Liber de Coquina describes dough made into fingers, boiled and layered with cheese – familiar and wonderful.

From this description, various forms evolved – some documented, many not – using different dimensions of pasta made from every sort of flour and filling, domestic ingenuity ruling. By the 1800s, lasagne had found its form all over Italy. What was available locally was layered into a celebration; the majestic meat sauce and bechamel lasagne alla bolognese; Neapolitan lasagne di carnevale with meatballs and mozzarella; eel lasagne from Puglia; poppy seed lasagne from Friuli Venezia-Giulia. And nothing has changed: the lasagne galaxy expands, its matter and proportions decided by the dish and its maker.

One thing is certain, though: the moment of chaos. Regardless of how well organised you are, there will be one – a moment when you wonder if the mess and number of pans is really worth it. You may even find yourself saying “never again”. But then, once you’ve cleaned up, it is just you and a neat lasagne. You bake it and bring it to the table. And it is beautiful.

Spring lasagne

It is key to rest this six-layer celebratory dish between construction and cooking, and again after baking, to allow the flavours to develop and the lasagne to firm up for slicing.

Prep 10 min
Rest 2 hr+
Cook 45 min
Serves 4–6

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped
Olive oil
300g peas
2 courgettes, trimmed and cut into thin discs
300g baby spinach
200g ricotta
100g parmesan, freshly grated
Salt and black pepper
500ml whole milk
40g butter, plus extra for greasing and dotting on top
40g plain flour
12 x 17½cm x 12½cm lasagne sheets, fresh or dried

In a large frying pan, soften the spring onions in olive oil, then add the peas, courgettes and a little water, and fry/braise the vegetables until they are soft and all the water has evaporated.

In a separate, large frying pan, wilt the spinach. Remove from the heat and, once it’s cool, roll into a ball and squeeze out the water before chopping it finely. Mix with the ricotta, three tablespoons of parmesan, salt and pepper.

For the bechamel, warm the milk in a saucepan. In another pan (I use a one litre saucepan), melt the butter over a low flame and add the flour. Cook, stirring, for a couple of minutes, until it smells like biscuits. Remove both pans from the heat and slowly whisk the milk into the butter and flour pan. Put back on the heat and stir until it is as dense as thick cream.

Bring a pan of water to a fast boil and put three sheets of pasta in at a time. For fresh pasta, cook for just a minute, or according to packet instructions for dried. Quickly lift the pasta on to a clean tea towel to dry – you need some space for this, so have two or three towels laid out ready.

Butter a suitable dish – 30cm wide × 40cm long × 6cm deep is ideal. Begin with a layer of pasta, smear it with a little ricotta and spinach, then scatter over some braised veg. Zig-zag with bechamel and sprinkle with parmesan, and finally cover with pasta. Repeat for the next four layers, finishing with pasta, then bechamel, then parmesan. Leave the lasagne to rest for at least two hours and up to 12 (in which case, do so covered in the fridge, then bring it back to room temperature before baking).

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Dot the top of the lasagne with butter and bake for about 20 minutes, or until a light golden crust forms on top. If you like it very golden, put it under a hot grill for another a minute (rather than risking it drying out in the oven). Rest for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Spring salad with herbs

Prep 10 min
Serves 4-6

A selection of leaves and herbs (soft butterhead lettuce, little gem, radicchio, rocket, watercress, basil, dill, parsley, tarragon, mint)
1 small bulb of fennel, very finely sliced

For the dressing
6 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp red-wine vinegar
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp dijon mustard
1 tsp honey
Salt and black pepper

Wash and dry the leaves and herbs, then rip into even-sized pieces and put in a large bowl with the sliced fennel.

Shake all the dressing ingredients together in a jar. Just before serving, cover the salad with the dressing and toss well.

Asparagus with melted butter and toasted hazelnuts

A beautiful trio. If you are cooking the asparagus in advance, keep it warm and pour the melted butter over the top just before serving.

Prep 5 min
Cook 5 min
Serves 4-6

2 bunches asparagus (about 700g)
Salt
100g unsalted butter
100g hazelnuts, toasted and chopped very roughly

Use a peeler to shave or trim the tough ends from the asparagus. Bring a pan of water to a fast boil, add salt, stir, then add the asparagus and cook until tender (this is usually about five minutes for asparagus the thickness of a little finger, but varies with size). Use a slotted spoon to lift it out onto a warm plate.

Melt the butter and pour it over asparagus, then top with hazelnuts. Serve.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.