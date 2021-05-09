Rachel Reeves made shadow chancellor as Sir Keir swings axe in reshuffle after brutal election
Sir Keir Starmer has sacked Anneliese Dodds and chief whip Nick Brown as part of a drastic overhaul following Labour’s disastrous local election results.
Rachel Reeves has been promoted to shadow chancellor as part of Sir Keir’s reshuffle of his top team, with former incumbent Anneliese Dodds relegated to party chairman.
Deputy leader Angela Rayner, fired as party chairman and elections co-ordinator on Saturday following Labour’s shock Hartlepool by-election defeat, will take Ms Reeves’ former post as shadow chancellor to the Duchy of Lancaster.
Nick Brown has been replaced as shadow chief whip by Alan Campbell, while Thangam Debbonaire has been moved to shadow Commons leader.
Sir Keir said: “The Labour Party must be the party that embraces the demand for change across our country.
“That will require bold ideas and a relentless focus on the priorities of the British people.
“Just as the pandemic has changed what is possible and what is necessary, so Labour must change too.”
Ms Reeves tweeted: “Honoured to accept the role of Shadow Chancellor. Our economic recovery must be fair. We must transform lives and back businesses in every part of our country. Together we can create the secure jobs and strong infrastructure we need. Everyone deserves a stake in Britain’s future.”
The leader was accused of making Ms Rayner a “scapegoat” for the election results after her sacking was confirmed, but Sir Keir has insisted he takes “full responsibility” for the party’s performance.
Labour MP for Birmingham Ladywood, Shabana Mahmood, will take on Ms Rayner’s other former role as campaign coordinator.
Allies of Rayner declared victory saying she will have a bigger say over policy and will be a key player in winning back disaffected Labour voters across the northern heartlands.
And Ms Rayner remains deputy leader of the party as it is an elected post voted for by members - and will be given additional duties to focus on the future of work and “levelling up”.
The reshuffle also included:
Thangham Debonnaire changing from her housing brief to become the new shadow leader of House - replacing Valerie Vaz who has been in the role since 2016
Lucy Powell replacing her as shadow housing secretary
Wes Streeting taking on a newly formed role as the shadow minister tackling child poverty
Alan Campbell will replace Nick Brown as chief whip having served as the deputy chief whip since 2010
Read More
Reeves rises while Dodds drops in Labour reshuffle
Change at the top as Starmer completes Labour shadow cabinet reshuffle
PM faces renewed struggle with Sturgeon as she tells him indyref2 a dead cert