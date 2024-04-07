Rachel McAdams Says She “Can’t Wait To See” ‘The Notebook’ Musical After She Wraps ‘Mary Jane’ Broadway Debut

Rachel McAdams is making her Broadway debut with Mary Jane while The Notebook musical continues to perform to sold-out audiences.

The star of the 2004 romantic drama film directed by Nick Cassavetes thinks it’s quite a funny coincidence that she’s performing on Broadway for the first time, as the musical adaptation of the film she starred in is also playing.

“[It’s] crazy, just crazy,” McAdams said on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

During the interview, McAdams recalled that a friend’s mom was excited about seeing the actress on stage, assuming she was in The Notebook musical.

“‘We’re going to see Rachel on Broadway! And she’s going to be singing and dancing!'” McAdams said her friend’s mom said. “He was like, ‘Um, I don’t know if you are… I don’t think you have the right show.’ She was like, ’She’s doing The Notebook, right?’ And he was like, ‘No, she’s not. She’s not.’”

Mary Jane, directed by Anne Kauffman, began previews on April 2 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre as part of the Manhattan Theatre Club production. The Notebook musical is playing at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, which McAdams says she wants to go see after her play wraps its limited run in June.

“I can’t wait to see it,” McAdams said. “I think it’s so exciting. To see it take on a whole other life like this, it blows my mind.”

McAdams starred in The Notebook opposite Ryan Gosling. The film is based on the Nicholas Sparks novel about the romance between rich girl Allie Hamilton (McAdams) and mill worker Noah Calhoun (Gosling).

