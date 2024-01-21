Rachel McAdams Made a Surprise 'SNL' Appearance to Introduce Reneé Rapp

From one Regina George to another.

The OG Regina George is passing the torch — or, should we say burn book — to the next generation of plastics.



Last night, Rachel McAdams, who played North Shore High's most popular student in the original Mean Girls movie in 2004, made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to introduce the new Regina, Reneé Rapp, as the show's musical guest. Taking the stage in a bright red pantsuit with a purple turtleneck sweater underneath, McAdams announced to the cheering audience: "Ladies and gentlemen, once again, Renee Rapp!"



Reneé, who was cast as Regina in the 2024 musical remake of the iconic film, then began to sing the song "Not My Fault" with Megan Thee Stallion. For their performance, Rapp wore a cropped black jacket over a matching string bikini top and baggy pants, while Megan opted for a pink corset that featured sheer long sleeves, booty shorts with side cutouts, and metallic pink knee-high boots, sealing her status as the "Black Regina George."



Following the show, Megan shared a photo of herself, Reneé, and Rachel recreating the pointing Spiderman meme, captioning the post: "Cause huhhh 🥹 all the Reginas in one room 🤭💖 #snl."



Rachel's cameo came after she revealed why she wouldn't appear in the new Mean Girls movie. “Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she previously told Variety. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”



As for the Walmart commercial that saw the film's original stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunite, McAdams said it "didn't feel like my bag."



“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag,” she said. “Also, I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

