Rachel McAdams can't 'see a way to shoehorn' original Mean Girls stars into new musical movie

It could turn into a "she doesn't even go here" situation if the original Mean Girls cast shows up in writer Tina Fey's new musical movie.

Rachel McAdams — who portrayed Regina George, queen of the Plastics, in the classic 2004 teen comedy — recently revealed that she can't imagine how she and her OG costars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried could feasibly appear in the upcoming cinematic reimagining headed to Paramount+.

"I don't see a way to shoehorn us in," McAdams told Bustle in a new interview, but she added, "If Tina can figure it out, I'm there, for sure."

"Mean Girls", directed by Mark Waters. Seen here from left, Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron), Amanda Seyfried (as Karen Smith), Lacey Chabert (as Gretchen Wieners) and Rachel McAdams (as Regina George).

CBS via Getty Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams in 'Mean Girls'

McAdams portrayed George as the leader of a group of popular teens who take a new student, Cady (Lohan), under their wing after she moves to their suburban town from Africa. The film — based on the 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman — went on to become a modern classic, and even inspired a Broadway musical that ran from 2017 to 2019 and laid the foundation for Fey's latest movie adaptation.

Angourie Rice will take over for Lohan in the role of Cady, with Reneé Rapp starring as Regina, Bebe Wood playing Gretchen Wieners (Chabert's role), and Avantika Vandanapu taking the reins from Seyfried to play Karen Smith.

"I don't think she can do any wrong. She is amazing. She's already got me beat with that voice, so I'm just excited to see her incarnation," McAdams told Entertainment Tonight of Rapp's casting. "It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play, so I hope she has a great time with it. And I can't wait to see it."

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 15: Angourie Rice attends the Melbourne premiere of Mare of Easttown on April 15, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Sam Tabone/WireImage; Everett Collection Upcoming 'Mean Girl' star Angourie Rice and OG 'Mean Girl' star Lindsay Lohan

Though no other cast members are confirmed to return, Fey and Tim Meadows will reprise their parts from Mean Girls as math teacher Ms. Norbury and the school's principal, respectively.

In a November 2022 conversation for Interview magazine, Lohan and Seyfried speculated on the possibility of a Mean Girls sequel that would center on the characters they played in the 2004 version.

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway. Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?" Seyfried asked Lohan, who later criticized the idea of a musical movie based on the first film.

"I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone," she said.

