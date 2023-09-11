Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in Spring 2024 with 'Mary Jane' Play

The play is about a "single mother in an impossible family situation"

Rachel McAdams is headed to centerstage.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, will make her Broadway debut in spring 2024, leading Amy Herzog’s new play Mary Jane.

To be produced by Manhattan Theatre Club and directed by Anne Kauffman (who helmed this year’s Tony-nominated The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window), the show will begin previews on April 2, at New York City’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. An official opening night is to be announced.

According to Manhattan Theatre Club, the play is “the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation.”

“Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day,” according to the synopsis.

Herzog, a 2023 Tony nominee for the Jessica Chastain-led revival of A Doll’s House, is best known for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist 4000 Miles. Mary Jane first appeared at New Haven, Connecticut’s Yale Repertory Theatre in 2017, followed by an award-winning Off-Broadway production at the New York Theatre Workshop starring Carrie Coon that same year.

In a statement Monday, MTC artistic director Lynne Meadow said, “I’m thrilled and very proud to be bringing this moving and heroic story of human experience by one of our great American playwrights to a Broadway stage following its acclaimed run off-Broadway in 2017, which was also directed by the brilliant Anne Kauffman.”

The statement continued, “I’m equally pleased and honored to give Rachel McAdams her Broadway debut after audiences have enjoyed her many renowned performances on film. As a great fan of all three of these fabulous artists, I so look forward to sharing Mary Jane with our audiences.”

Among McAdams's first breakout roles was a theater actress in the 2003 television comedy Slings & Arrows. The Ontario, Canada-born star has since starred in Hollywood hits like Mean Girls, Wedding Crashers, Doctor Strange, Game Night and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. In 2016, she earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for Best Picture–winner Spotlight.

Of her role as a mother in this year’s Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, McAdams previously told PEOPLE about how becoming a parent helped her prepare to play a character she called a “sexy mom.”



“She's imperfect, but that makes her perfect," said the actress, who has a son and daughter with partner Jamie Linden. "As a mom, it's not too, too hard to find the messiness, the privilege of getting to watch a child grow up and be their parent. I think that's a really lucky place, a spot to be in.”

The Broadway production of Mary Jane will coincide with Ingrid Michaelson's The Notebook: The Musical, an original work based on Nicholas Sparks's 1996 romance novel that the singer-songwriter announced in 2019.

The 2004 film adaptation of the book starred McAdams and Ryan Gosling. The Notebook will open March 14 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

