Rachel Maddow Rips Fox News For Recklessly Pushing 'Horse Dewormer' For COVID

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow blasted Fox News Friday night for dangerously touting a livestock dewormer as a treatment for COVID-19.

Now calls to poison control centers in Mississippi are soaring as vaccine skeptics call for help after ingesting the drug ivermectin as a fake treatment for COVID. The drug is commonly used to eradicate and prevent parasites in livestock.

“People won’t take the vaccine because they’re super suspicious of that. But they’re taking horse de-worming medication that they’re buying at a feed store? For COVID?” asked an astounded Maddow. “Why, on top of everything else Mississippi has to deal with right now, why are they dealing with this? ... I have a guess,” she added.

Maddow then played a series of clips of ivermectin promotions by Fox News personalities, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, who pushed the drug as one of the “proactive treatments and practices that are already helping COVID-19 patients all across the country.”

Mississippi is currently struggling with the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the nation, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also tied for the worst vaccination rate in the U.S.

Meanwhile, “Fox News is busy saying, ’Don’t take the vaccine, but do take this horse de-worming medication, trust us, it is proven,’” said Maddow. “You could trust Fox,” or you could trust exactly the opposite advice from the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization, which all say “do not take ivermectin for COVID,” noted Maddow.

Even the company that makes the drug warns that it should not be used for COVID. “Yes, use it to de-worm your horses,” Maddow added.

Ivermectin is definitely not proven as a use against COVID, nor are livestock doses safe for people. In fact, alarmed Mississippi Health Department officials have issued an alert warning: “Do not use ivermectin products made for animals. Animal doses are not safe for humans.”

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned in a press briefing earlier this week: “You wouldn’t get your chemotherapy at a feed store. You wouldn’t treat your pneumonia with your animal’s medication,”

Officials also warned state health care providers on Friday about a jump in poison control calls due to possible ivermectin toxicity. “At least 70% of the recent calls have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers,” noted the alert.

Though ivermectin is commonly used to treat livestock, far smaller dose tablets have been approved by the FDA to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms in people. Topical forms are approved to treat head lice and rosacea in humans.

But high doses of ivermectin products for animals “can be highly toxic in humans,” the FDA warned, even deadly.

In any case, the drug is not approved to treat or prevent COVID-19. Using any drugs not approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 can “cause serious harm,” the agency warned.

Check out the rest of what Maddow had to say in the video clip up top.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.