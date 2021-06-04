Rachel Maddow Warns What May Come Next From Donald Trump's Supporters

Rachel Maddow on Thursday examined the two chilling paths down which ex-President Donald Trump is currently taking the GOP with his “election fraud fantasy.”

One centers on Republicans’ state-by-state restriction of voting rights.

The other is the wild belief among Trump’s supporters that he’ll be reinstated as president in the summer.

Maddow pondered on the next steps for Trump voters who “truly, earnestly believe this nonsense” that Trump is the rightful president.

She asked if they will heed his call to fight for him, as they did in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“What do we expect them to do? What wouldn’t they do? What does this lead to? When a major political party starts indulging this kind of stuff?” Maddow added. “It doesn’t end up in anything that looks like politics.”

“That is a road that ends in a very bad place and we are way down that road already,” said Maddow. “I’m not trying to be scary about this but I find the place we are in here to be scary.”

